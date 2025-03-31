Mar 31, 2025 How to predict your heart attack risk with <$180 of blood tests Brandon Ballinger

Heart disease kills more people than all cancers combined, yet is highly preventable:

For <$180 of blood tests, you can predict both your 10-year and lifetime risk of a heart attack .

. Medications like statins are cheap—around $5 per month.

Nutrition and exercise have an outsized effect on heart health.

At an individual scale, heart attack risk prediction is an example of logistic regression that can save your life. At a national scale, in the US alone, about 805,000 people have a heart attack each year, with an average direct medical cost of $20,000, and 80% of those are preventable—meaning we could save $129 billion per year.

The rest of this post will cover the science of predicting heart attacks, details about specific biomarkers and blood tests, and how to get a personalized heart attack risk score.

The first major heart attack risk calculator came from the Framingham Heart Study. The study started in 1948, enrolled 5,209 healthy adults from Framingham, Massachusetts (a town across the river from a Twinkie factory), and then followed them for decades to understand what factors led to cardiovascular disease. By 1957, researchers had identified high blood pressure and high cholesterol as major risk factors; by 1961, cigarette smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity were added to the list.

In 1976, an NIH statistician named Jeanne Truet published a paper that trained a multivariate logistic regression model on the Framingham data. It identified 7 risk factors: age, blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, hemoglobin, smoking, and ECG abnormalities. The coefficients are few enough that we can show them in this table from the original paper:

Source: “Multivariate analysis of the risk of coronary heart disease in Framingham”, Truett et al.

The Framingham Risk score’s accuracy was about 76%, as measured by c-statistic (area under the ROC curve). In this scale, 50% would represent random chance and 100% represents a perfect predictor. Modern heart attack risk calculators achieve accuracies between 79%-89%. They use the same basic approach, but add more biomarkers and introduce more complex modeling of nonlinear effects.

Let’s skip ahead to the present to talk about the three major heart attack risk calculators in use today.

In 2025, there are three major heart attack risk calculators to choose from. They calculate not only 10-year risk, but also your lifetime risk of a heart attack. Here’s a summary of the three:

Calculator Year Key Features Inputs Needed What It Predicts Accuracy ASCVD Risk 2013/2018 - Current gold standard

- Most widely validated

- Used in treatment guidelines Age, gender, total cholesterol, HDL, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking 10-year risk of heart attack or stroke 79% Lifetime Risk 2012 - Long-term prediction

- Age-independent

- Race-free Total cholesterol, blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, BMI Lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease 75-77% PREVENT 2023 - Race-free equations

- Uses zip code for social factors

- Includes kidney function Age, gender, zip code, cholesterol, blood pressure, eGFR, diabetes, smoking 10-year risk of heart attack or stroke 89%

While all three models have a lot in common, there are also a few key differences.

All of these calculators have the same core structure: a multivariate model that combines a few key risk factors into a probability.

Here’s the formula used by the first model, the ASCVD calculator, to calculate your chances of having a heart attack (or other cardiovascular event) over 10 years:

10_year_heart_attack_risk = 1 - 0.8954 ^ exp(B) where B = 2.469 × ln(Age) + 0.XXX × ln(Age)^2 + 0.302 × ln(Total Cholesterol) + 0.XXX × ln(Age) × ln(Total Cholesterol), + 0.XXX × ln(Age) × ln(Hdl), - 0.307 × ln(HDL) + 1.916 × ln(Systolic BP) if untreated + 1.809 × ln(Systolic BP) if treated + 0.549 for smoking + 0.645 for diabetes - 19.54

There are separate coefficients for men and women, and different races.

If you’re young, your 10-year risk of a heart attack will nearly always be low—even if plaque is currently building up in your coronary arteries.

Can we instead predict your lifetime risk of a heart attack from a blood test result?

The lifetime risk calculator was developed from the Framingham Heart Study by following participants for up to 50 years. Published in 2021 in the New England Journal of Medicine, this calculator uses five key factors: total cholesterol, blood pressure, smoking status, diabetes status, and BMI. The study found that individuals with optimal risk factors at age 45 had a remarkably low lifetime risk of heart disease (< 5% for women, < 10% for men), while those with two or more major risk factors had lifetime risks as high as 50%.

The ASCVD equations have separate coefficients for White men, White women, Black men, and Black women. This is because there are observed differences in cardiovascular outcomes between racial groups in the training data.

However, explicitly including race as a variable in the model creates several problems. First race represents a combination of genetic factors and social factors (e.g., how many hospitals or grocery stores with fresh food are near you); it’s more accurate to model these factors separately. Second, many races are just not included in the model—if you’re South or East Asian, for example, your doctor has had to make a judgement call on which coefficients to use for you, which may not be accurate. Modern models try to eliminate race entirely as a variable. Instead, they replace it with factors that represent socionomic status (e.g., your zip code) or physiological mechanisms that may have a genetic component (e.g., eGFR).

The PREVENT equations, introduced in 2023, are an example of that approach.

eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) is a measure of kidney function. It’s essentially the amount of liquid per hour that your kidneys can filter. [TODO.]

This can all seem rather abstract. How does real-world heart attack risk vary for young and older people with optimal risk factors vs elevated risk factors?

Here’s an example table, comparing four patient scenarios:

Patient Description 10-Year Risk (ASCVD) 10-Year Risk (PREVENT) Lifetime Risk 25-year-old female with optimal risk factors <1% <1% 8% 28-year-old male with elevated blood pressure (135/85), high total cholesterol (240), low HDL (35), nonsmoker 2% 3% 50% 55-year-old female with diabetes, high blood pressure (145/90), elevated total cholesterol (230), and low HDL (42) 15% 18% 39% 58-year-old male with well-controlled risk factors: blood pressure 120/75, total cholesterol 175, HDL 55, non-smoker 5% 6% 27%

These examples illustrate how age, gender, and risk factors combine to affect both short-term and lifetime cardiovascular risk. Note how young people can have very low 10-year risk despite poor risk factors, while their lifetime risk reveals the long-term impact of those same factors.

In the 2018 ACC/AHA guidelines, if your 10-year risk is over 7.5%, your doctor will likely recommend starting a statin medication. If your risk is over 20%, they’ll strongly recommend a statin.

So what blood test do you need to actually predict a heart attack? You need, at the very least, total cholesterol, LDL and HDL cholesterol, and eGFR. More advanced heart health tests include ApoB, C-reactive protein (for inflammation), and Lp(a) (for the genetic component of heart attack risk).

If you’ve read the work of Peter Attia or Thomas Dayspring, you’ll surely have heard of Apolipoprotein B (ApoB). While LDL cholesterol is calculated indirectly using the Friedewald equation (or its relatives), ApoB directly measures the number of atherogenic particles in your blood. Each atherogenic particle (like LDL, VLDL, or IDL) contains exactly one ApoB molecule, so advocates argue that ApoB is actually a more accurate predictor of heart attack risk than LDL or total cholesterol. A future post on will expand on the ApoB test for heart health will cover this in more detail.

If ApoB is so great, why don’t doctors use it more? The answer is that the major risk calculators still use LDL and total cholesterol because when these models were developed in the 1990s and 2000s, ApoB testing wasn’t widely available. And you can see that models like the lifetime risk calculator required decades of follow-up of the Framingham population (and other major studies) to develop.

While the average lifetime risk of a heart attack is above 50%, people with optimal risk factors can reduce your risk to 5% (for men) and 8% (for women). Our next set of posts will cover, in depth, the action plan you can use to reduce your heart attack risk.