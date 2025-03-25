Empirical Blog / Apple Watch's heart rate monitor is accurate within 5bpm 98% of the time

Brandon Ballinger

Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor measures 10 major metrics of heart health. But do we know how accurate the underlying heart rate sensor is?

Here’s what the data shows: Apple Watch heart rate monitor accuracy Accuracy of Apple Watch heart rate monitor in various settings. Source: 2024 Apple study.

While sedentary, Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor is accurate to within 5bpm about 98% of the time. During exercise, about 87% of measurements are within 5bpm. 95% of measurements are within 10bpm of the ground truth during exercise.

These numbers are based on Apple’s own analysis, involving tens of thousands of sessions comparing the watch itself to a gold standard in a custom-built academic lab. But you don’t need to take the manufacturer’s word for it.

Accuracy of Apple Watch heart rate monitor from academic studies

You might reasonably ask: have third party researchers, unaffiliated with Apple, validated the accuracy of the Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor? Several studies have been published.

Apple Watch heart rate monitor accuracy Accuracy of Apple Watch heart rate monitor vs Garmin, Fitbit, and Polar. Source: European Journal of Sports Science, 2023.

The Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor was accurate to within 2.3 bpm in a 2023 study of 60 healthy participants. Among patients with cardiovascular disease, a 2019 study found an average error of 6-7 bpm. Earlier studies on the Apple Watch Series 4, which used the second generation of sensors, found higher error. A 2019 study found a correlation of 70%.

How Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor works

Apple Watch photodiode arrangement

Apple Watch’s optical heart rate sensor uses an array of photodiodes to shine light through your skin. There are three wavelengths of light used: green (525 nm), infrared (850-940 nm), and red (660 nm). The green and infrared light are used to measure your pulse, and the red light is used to measure your blood oxygen saturation.

Three generations of Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor

Apple has revised the optical heart rate sensor three times since 2015. The first optical heart rate sensor debuted in 2015 with the original Apple Watch. The second generation was introduced in the Series 4 (2018) and is currently used in the Apple Watch SE2. The third generation was introduced in the Series 6 (2020), alongside the oxygen sensor, and is now used in the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

GenerationYear IntroducedApple Watch ModelsKey Features
First gen optical heart rate sensor2015Apple Watch Series 1-3, SEBasic heart rate monitoring
Second gen optical heart rate sensor2018Apple Watch Series 4, 5, SE2Improved accuracy, lower power consumption
Third gen optical heart rate sensor2020Apple Watch Series 6-10, Ultra/Ultra 2Blood oxygen monitoring capability
ECG Sensor2018Apple Watch Series 4 and laterFDA-cleared Class II medical device for electrocardiogram readings

Optical heart rate sensor vs ECG sensor

The Apple Watch has two heart rate sensors: the optical heart rate sensor and the ECG sensor. The optical sensor uses light to measure your heart rate, whereas the ECG measures the electrical signals generated by your heart. A doctor can use the ECG to diagnose heart rhythm disorders, like atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia, and more.

Bottom line

In general, if you’re using the latest generation of Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor (Apple Watch Series 6 and later or Ultra 1 or later), it’s accurate.

