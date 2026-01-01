Launching July 2026 with Medicare ACCESS
Empirical helps you lower cholesterol, BMI, A1c, and blood pressure, with a care team that tracks every number alongside you. Medicare members pay $0.
Spots open July 2026. Join now and we'll reach out when your area is live.
What does it cost?
Cardiovascular care from Empirical is covered as part of your Medicare benefits, under a new program called ACCESS. There are no surprise bills and no membership fee for most members. Coverage depends on your plan, so we confirm your eligibility before you start.
Cardiovascular metrics that we help you improve
These four numbers shape your risk of heart disease. We track each one and work with you to move it.
We track ApoB, LDL, and the full lipid panel, then build a plan with your clinician to bring the numbers down and keep them there.
Set a healthy-weight goal and get nutrition and activity guidance that fits your life, with your care team checking in along the way.
Catch prediabetes early and keep blood sugar in range with food logging, at-home tracking, and regular clinician review.
Monitor at home, share readings with your care team, and watch the trend move in the right direction.
How it works
Step 1
Add your name today. We open spots in July 2026 and reach out as soon as your area goes live.
Step 2
We confirm your Medicare eligibility, then pair you with clinicians who get to know your heart health.
Step 3
Track cholesterol, BMI, A1c, and blood pressure in one app, with a plan that adjusts as your numbers change.
$0 for most Medicare members
A dedicated care team that knows your heart health
Cholesterol, BMI, A1c, and blood pressure in one app
Join the waitlist for Medicare-covered cardiovascular care through Medicare's new ACCESS model. Spots open July 2026.