Launching July 2026 with Medicare ACCESS

Medicare-covered cardiovascular care

Empirical helps you lower cholesterol, BMI, A1c, and blood pressure, with a care team that tracks every number alongside you. Medicare members pay $0.

Join the waitlist

Spots open July 2026. Join now and we'll reach out when your area is live.

What does it cost?

Medicare members pay $0

Cardiovascular care from Empirical is covered as part of your Medicare benefits, under a new program called ACCESS. There are no surprise bills and no membership fee for most members. Coverage depends on your plan, so we confirm your eligibility before you start.

Cardiovascular metrics that we help you improve

Lower cholesterol, BMI, A1c, and blood pressure

These four numbers shape your risk of heart disease. We track each one and work with you to move it.

Cholesterol

We track ApoB, LDL, and the full lipid panel, then build a plan with your clinician to bring the numbers down and keep them there.

BMI

Set a healthy-weight goal and get nutrition and activity guidance that fits your life, with your care team checking in along the way.

A1c

Catch prediabetes early and keep blood sugar in range with food logging, at-home tracking, and regular clinician review.

Blood pressure

Monitor at home, share readings with your care team, and watch the trend move in the right direction.

How it works

From waitlist to better numbers

Step 1

Join the waitlist

Add your name today. We open spots in July 2026 and reach out as soon as your area goes live.

Step 2

Meet your care team

We confirm your Medicare eligibility, then pair you with clinicians who get to know your heart health.

Step 3

Move your numbers

Track cholesterol, BMI, A1c, and blood pressure in one app, with a plan that adjusts as your numbers change.

Heart health you don't have to pay extra for.

Join the waitlist for Medicare-covered cardiovascular care through Medicare's new ACCESS model. Spots open July 2026.

Join the waitlist
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