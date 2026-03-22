Lp(a) testing is up 22x in the last decade. It's now recommended for everyone. Brandon Ballinger Mar 22, 2026

Ten years ago, Lp(a) was an obscure protein only known to lipidologists. Lp(a) testing has grown 22x from 2015-2025. As of of Mar 2026, the AHA (American Heart Association) and ACC (American College of Cardiology) now recommend everyone test their Lp(a) at least once.

Yet, only 0.24% of people are testing their Lp(a) today. In this post, we’ll explain what Lp(a) is, why it’s the strongest inherited risk factor for heart disease, and how the guidelines changed in 2026, and how to test your Lp(a).

Each Lp(a) particle has an LDL cholesterol core, an ApoB structural protein, and an apoprotein (a) protein wrapping the whole structure (Details)[https://www.empirical.health/blog/lipoprotein-a-blood-test/]

Each Lp(a) particle is a cholesterol particle with an extra protein wrapped around it. The extra protein camoflauges it from your liver, making it about 6.6x more atherogenic than ordinary cholesterol. We wrote more about the science of Lipoprotein(a) describes in more detail. For those post, we’ll focus on trends in testing.

Almost nobody has had their Lp(a) measured. An analysis of 300 million patient records shows that 0.2% of the U.S. population has been tested for Lp(a). In other words, only 1 in 400 people are testing Lp(a).

Testing of Lp(a) has increased by 22x in the last decade, but is still only 1 in 400 people. Source: Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 2025

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology now recommend everyone test for Lp(a) at least once. This is a major shift. The previous 2018 guidelines mentioned Lp(a) only as a “risk enhancer” without a specific testing recommendation. The new 2026 dyslipidemia guidelines not only Lp(a) recommend universal screening, but also cascade testing: if you have an Lp(a), they recommend testing your family too.

The 2026 guidelines now recommend universal testing of Lipoprotein(a). Source: 2026 ACC/AHA Dyslipidemia Guideline.

The AHA/ACC gave Lp(a) testing a Class 1 recommendation, the strongest they issue.

About 20% of people have elevated Lp(a) levels (≥125 nmol/L or ≥50 mg/dL). At that threshold, ASCVD risk increases by about 40%. At very high levels (≥250 nmol/L), risk doubles.

Lp(a) level Relative ASCVD risk increase <75 nmol/L (<30 mg/dL) Reference (low) 75–124 nmol/L (30–49 mg/dL) 1.2× ≥125 nmol/L (≥50 mg/dL) 1.4× ≥250 nmol/L (≥100 mg/dL) 2× ≥350 nmol/L (≥150 mg/dL) 3× ≥430 nmol/L (≥180 mg/dL) 4×

Data from the UK Biobank Study, as cited in the 2026 AHA/ACC guideline.

There are no FDA-approved drugs specifically for lowering Lp(a) yet. Several Lp(a) drugs in clinical trials: lepodisiran (Eli Lilly) lowered Lp(a) by 93.9% in a Phase II trial, and pelacarsen (Novartis) results from the Lp(a) HORIZON trial are expected this year.

In the meantime, the guidelines recommend aggressive ApoB management, PCSK9 inhibitors (for some), and cascade testing (if your Lp(a) is elevated, your parents, siblings, and children should be tested too).

If you haven’t had your Lp(a) measured, the AHA/ACC now says you should. Empirical’s comprehensive heart panel includes Lp(a), ApoB, hsCRP, and the other biomarkers emphasized in the new guidelines, available direct to you starting at $190.