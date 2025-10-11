Labs tests recommended by Peter Attia in Outlive Brandon Ballinger Oct 11, 2025

Outlive is a rich book. It introduces the concepts of healthspan vs lifespan, the “four horsemen” of chronic illness, and specific tactics when it comes to lab testing, nutrition, exercise, sleep, and emotional health.

At the end of reading it, you may feel a bit overwhelmed with all the information and left wondering: “So what I do first”? Generally, Outlive’s approach to healthspan involves starting with a detailed set of lab tests (mostly blood tests).

This “cheat sheet” outlines the specific lab tests recommended by Peter Attia in Outlive.

Since Outlive was publihsed in 2022, there are some cases where guidance from medical socities has changed (for example, The American College of Cardiology now recommends inflammation testing for everyone, via hs-CRP) or where Peter has revised his own opinion (for example, on measuring cholesterol particles). The notes and alternative column has the details for each lab test/blood test/biomarker.

The majority of lab testing recommended by Peter Attia is through a blood draw, with some imaging and specialized testing like VO2Max

Category Test Notes or alternatives Heart health ApoB More accurate than LDL Heart health Lp(a) Strongest hereditary risk factor for heart disesae Heart health LDL Heart health HDL Heart health Triglycerides Heart health Triglyc:HDL Heart health Non-HDL cholesterol Heart health Blood pressure Measured with a cuff Heart health ApoE-E4 Gene Correlates with Alzheimer’s risk; consider first lowering ApoB since it has been shown to reduce risk of dimentia Metabolic health HbA1c Metabolic health Vitamin D Metabolic health 2-hour Glucose (OGTT) Start with HbA1c (requires standard blood draw) Metabolic health Homocysteine Associated with vitamin deficiency. Can measure B12, B9 (folate), B6 instead. Metabolic health Iron, ferritin Liver AST Liver ALT Inflammation ESR Measure hs-CRP instead (2025) Inflammation CRP Measure hs-CRP instead (2025) Other Uric Acid Other Testosterone (male) Tread carefully: testosterone supplementation may increase heart disease risk. Imaging / Other tests VO2 Max VO2Max is measured in a lab, but Apple Watch and other wearables provide estimates Imaging / Other tests Colonoscopy Imaging / Other tests DEXA Imaging / Other tests CT Chest For lung cancer. Guidelines recommend it for smokers, Attia also recommends for non-smokers.

A few of the labs in Outlive are standard and covered by insurance, such as a lipid panel. But many of the above—ApoB, Lp(a), inflammation, and so on—aren’t usually covered by insurance. Cash pay options do exist, however, for under $200.

Most of the labs recommended by Peter Attia are blood tests. For example, ApoB, Lp(a), cholesterol, triglycerides, AST, ALT, inflammation, and HbA1c can all be completed in a single blood draw. Some are speciialized tests, such as VO2Max — VO2Max testing is often done in a lab while wearing a mask, but wearables like Apple Watch can estimate VO2Max. Some of these tests, like DEXA, are imaging. And some tests also involve

