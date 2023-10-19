Oct 19, 2023 The best Apple Watch for Health Monitoring Brandon Ballinger

The Apple Watch is a powerful whole health monitor. The newest models contain sensors for most of the major vital signs: pulse, an FDA-cleared ECG sensor, oxygen saturation, breathing rate, and temperature.

.

If you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch for health monitoring, you have four major options as of late 2023.

Apple Watch Series 9 - the latest model

The newest Apple Watch is the Series 9, launched September 2023. It starts at $399 if bought new. This includes all of the health sensors above.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 - the premium option

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799, was also launched September 2023, and includes all health features of the Series 9, plus GPS. This is a premium option targeted at serious hikers or athletes.

Apple Watch SE - affordable, but fewer health sensors

Although the Apple Watch SE is more affordable at $249, it’s lighter on health sensors. It includes a heart rate sensor and sleep tracking, but not an FDA-cleared ECG or blood oxygen. If you’re looking for something in this price range, also consider a used Apple Watch Series 6, 7, or 8, which have additional health sensors.

Used Apple Watch Series 6, 7, or 8

If you want all of the health sensors at an affordable price point, a used Apple Watch Series 8 is a good option. It includes all of the health sensors as the Apple Watch Series 9, including the ECG, oxygen, and temperature sensors.

The Apple Watch Series 6 and 7 include ECG and oxygen, but not the temperature sensor.

Buying these models used is a good option is you want more health sensors, but at an affordable price. As of this writing, used Series 8 are selling for about $300, whereas a used Series 6 costs around $180.