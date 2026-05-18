Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin Brandon Ballinger May 18, 2026

Vitamin D is a steroid hormone with a misleading name.

Vitamins, by definition, are compounds your body cannot make on its own, which is why you have to eat them.Your skin synthesizes vitamin D whenever UVB sunlight hits it.

When researchers worked out the full pathway in the 1970s, what they found looked a lot more like estrogen than vitamin C. Vitamin D circulates in the blood, gets activated by the liver and kidney, and binds a nuclear receptor that regulates roughly 1,000 to 2,000 genes (about 5 to 10% of the human genome). That receptor sits in the same family as the receptors for estrogen, testosterone, cortisol, and thyroid hormone.

This reframing explains why a “vitamin” reaches into immunity, blood pressure, glucose control, and (as the TARGET-D trial suggested) heart attack risk. In the rest of this post, we’ll trace how vitamin D became a hormone in everything but name, what the vitamin D receptor actually does, and what the hormone framing means for testing and supplementation.

Vitamin D got its name in 1922. Elmer McCollum had spent the previous decade naming fat-soluble compounds in cod liver oil by letter (vitamin A, then B, then C), and the factor that cured rickets in rats became the fourth letter. The label stuck before anyone understood what the molecule did or where it came from.

What your skin produces (or what arrives in food) is not the active form. Vitamin D₃ is a precursor that has to be activated in two steps.

The liver adds a hydroxyl group, producing 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D, calcidiol). This is the form measured by a standard vitamin D blood test, because it has a half-life of weeks and reflects overall stores. The kidney adds a second hydroxyl, producing 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (calcitriol). Calcitriol is the biologically active hormone. Calcitriol’s half-life is hours, and its blood levels are tightly regulated by parathyroid hormone and serum calcium.

Vitamin D₃ from skin or diet is activated through hydroxylation in the liver and kidney before binding to the vitamin D receptor.

That two-step activation in distant endocrine organs is characteristic of a hormone. The kidney functions as an endocrine gland, and calcitriol is its product. The 25(OH)D level on a blood test is closer to a steroid pre-hormone reading (like checking pregnenolone) than to a nutrient status marker.

Once activated, calcitriol travels through the blood and binds to the vitamin D receptor (VDR), a protein that lives in the nucleus of nearly every cell type studied: intestine, kidney, bone, parathyroid, pancreatic beta cells, T and B lymphocytes, vascular smooth muscle, endothelium, heart muscle, and many neurons.

The VDR belongs to the nuclear receptor superfamily, the same family that contains the receptors for:

Estrogen

Testosterone

Cortisol

Thyroid hormone

Retinoic acid (the active form of vitamin A)

Each of these receptors works the same way. A hormone binds, the receptor changes shape, pairs up with a partner protein, slides into DNA at specific response elements, and turns genes on or off. VDR partners with the retinoid X receptor (RXR), then regulates transcription of an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 genes.

The vitamin D receptor (VDR) sits in the same superfamily as the receptors for estrogen, testosterone, cortisol, thyroid hormone, and retinoic acid. All bind a ligand, dock to specific DNA sequences, and switch genes on or off.

This is why vitamin D effects span so many systems. It is not doing one thing in one place. It is a transcription factor running in parallel across most tissues at once.

The closest structural analog is cortisol. Both come from cholesterol, both are made in distant organs, and both bind nuclear receptors that control gene expression in nearly every tissue.

The closest functional analog is parathyroid hormone (PTH). The two work in tight feedback. When calcium drops, PTH rises, which triggers the kidney to produce more calcitriol, which raises calcium absorption from the gut. The endocrine loop is essentially the same as cortisol and ACTH, or thyroid hormone and TSH.

The closest receptor analog is active vitamin A (retinoic acid). The vitamin D receptor and the retinoic acid receptor literally pair with the same partner (RXR) and share many of the same DNA response elements. The fact that both are still called “vitamins” instead of hormones is mostly inertia.

The hormone framing predicts that vitamin D should reach well beyond bone. Randomized trial evidence backs that up, with effect sizes that tend to grow in people who started out deficient.

52% lower risk of repeat heart attack in post-heart-attack patients kept in a 40 to 80 ng/mL 25(OH)D range, from TARGET-D.

22% lower rate of new autoimmune disease (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease, and others) in the VITAL trial, which gave 25,871 adults 2,000 IU/day for 5 years.

12% lower rate of acute respiratory tract infections overall, growing to a 70% reduction in people who started with 25(OH)D below 10 ng/mL, from an individual-patient meta-analysis of 25 RCTs covering 10,933 participants.

25% lower cancer mortality in VITAL once the first two years of follow-up (latency period) were excluded; 17% reduction across the full window.

22% fewer falls in adults who started deficient, from a pooled analysis. Vitamin D combined with calcium reduced fractures meaningfully; vitamin D alone did not.

12% lower rate of progression to type 2 diabetes (non-significant) in D2d, which gave 2,423 adults with prediabetes 4,000 IU/day. The effect was larger in participants who actually reached optimal blood levels.

The common thread: bigger benefits in people who started deficient, smaller benefits in people who were already replete. That is what you would expect from a hormone with a saturable receptor, not from a vitamin curing a single deficiency disease.

Two practical consequences fall out of taking the hormone framing seriously.

Optimal blood levels are not the same as minimum levels. The original “vitamin” framing produced an RDA (600 to 800 IU per day) tuned to prevent rickets, which is the most severe deficiency disease. The hormone framing asks a different question: at what 25(OH)D level does the receptor have enough substrate to function in all the tissues that express it? The Endocrine Society suggests 30 to 50 ng/mL. The TARGET-D heart trial used 40 to 80 ng/mL. Both are well above the deficiency threshold of 20 ng/mL.

Overdose risk is real, because it is a steroid hormone. Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C get flushed in urine. Steroid hormones do not. Sustained intake above ~10,000 IU per day can drive calcium absorption past what bone and the kidney can handle, leading to hypercalcemia. This is rare in practice, but it is a reminder that the “more is better” rule of thumb for B vitamins does not apply here.

If you want to know where you stand, the 25-hydroxyvitamin D blood test is the standard measurement, and it is included in the comprehensive panel of an Empirical Health membership.