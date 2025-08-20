Aug 20, 2025 Why choose Empirical Health for comprehensive biomarker testing Brandon Ballinger

If you’re searching for the most actionable and comprehensive blood panel to assess your health, you’ve likely come across Empirical Health, Function Health, Superpower, and InsideTracker.

While all of these services offer broad biomarker testing, Empirical Health is designed to help you take action on your biomarkers, while being priced affordably ($190) to be accessible to everyone. In addition, Empirical has nationwide access (including NY/NJ), includes a doctor review (both video and chat), and follow-up care.

Below, we break down how Empirical compares to the other popular services, and why it may be the best choice for people who want more than just lab numbers.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health Superpower InsideTracker Availability Nationwide, incl. NY/NJ 48 states (NY/NJ with extra fees) Most states (NY/NJ with extra fees) Most states Number of biomarkers 85+ (focus on actionable, evidence-based markers) 100+ 60-100 [1] 40-50 (varies by plan) Includes ApoB Yes Yes Yes Includes Lp(a) Yes Yes In advanced panel) No ) Panel type Single blood draw Two blood draws Single blood draw Single blood draw Doctor consultation Included: MD review + follow-up Not included (extra cost) Not included (extra cost) Not included App for tracking iOS & Android apps (Apple Watch & Fitbit integration) Web dashboard Web dashboard iOS & Android apps Price $190 (panel + MD review) $499/year $199-$388 [1] $489 Follow-up care Included (treatment, prescriptions, referrals) Not included Not included Not included Insurance Insurance for follow-up doctor visits Not accepted Not accepted Not accepted

[1] Some biomarkers are only included in an advanced panel, a $189 add-on to the $199 base membership.

Compared to Function Health, Superpower Health, or Inside Tracker, Empirical Health provides the most valuable biomarkers, at a low price, with included MD review. In particular, Empirical Health includes valuable biomarkers like ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP (inflammation) in the base plan of $190.

Board-Certified MD Review & Follow-up: Every panel includes a thorough review by a board-certified physician and a telehealth follow-up. You’ll receive a personalized care plan, and if needed, prescriptions or referrals.

Every panel includes a thorough review by a board-certified physician and a telehealth follow-up. You’ll receive a personalized care plan, and if needed, prescriptions or referrals. Nationwide Access, Including NY/NJ: Empirical Health is available in all 50 states, including New York and New Jersey, making comprehensive testing accessible everywhere.

Empirical Health is available in all 50 states, including New York and New Jersey, making comprehensive testing accessible everywhere. Actionable, Evidence-Based Biomarker Panel: Empirical’s blood testing panel is curated for clinical actionability, covering essentials like ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipids, hs-CRP, and insulin resistance markers—so you get results you can act on.

Empirical’s blood testing panel is curated for clinical actionability, covering essentials like ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipids, hs-CRP, and insulin resistance markers—so you get results you can act on. Transparent, Affordable Pricing: For $190, you receive the full panel, MD review, and follow-up. There are no surprise costs.

For $190, you receive the full panel, MD review, and follow-up. There are no surprise costs. Integrated App & Ongoing Tracking: Our iOS and Android apps let you track your lab results, integrate with Apple Watch and Fitbit, and monitor your health trends over time.

“Most of my experiences with American healthcare have been lacking. I came across Empirical Health while looking for medical care options that might be more comprehensive. I absolutely loved my lab review visit. I have never had a doctor walk me through my results with a clear interpretation of what they mean.”

— Stacy L.

“I have never gotten results that are this detailed or custom to my lifestyle and personal goals.”

— Amrit C.

“My parents and all of my grandparents had heart attacks or strokes in their 60s. As I approach that age I worry about how to prevent these types of issues. Empirical Health has helped me explore my risk factors more closely and I am even more motivated now to keep up with a healthy diet and exercise.”

— Cara Y.

Empirical Health partners with over 2,000 labs nationwide—including New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii. You can schedule a blood draw with a walk-in, same-day, or next-day appointment. Most people have a lab within 20 minutes of their home.

Empirical Health is built for people who want to do something with their results. We don’t just provide numbers—we help you interpret them, and support you with real medical care, whether that means a prescription, a referral, or a personalized plan from a physician.

Empirical Health goes beyond just blood testing—we also offer a biomarker-driven nutrition program that uses your lab results to create a truly personalized nutrition plan. Instead of generic advice, our program is tailored to your unique biomarkers, risk factors, and health goals.

Personalized Nutrition Guidance: After your lab review, our clinicians use your results to recommend specific dietary changes that target your most important health markers—whether that’s cholesterol, blood sugar, inflammation, or nutrient deficiencies.

After your lab review, our clinicians use your results to recommend specific dietary changes that target your most important health markers—whether that’s cholesterol, blood sugar, inflammation, or nutrient deficiencies. Track Your Progress: Our app lets you log meals, track nutrition, and see how your choices impact your biomarkers over time.

Our app lets you log meals, track nutrition, and see how your choices impact your biomarkers over time. Photo Food Logging: Snap photos of your meals for easy tracking and feedback from your care team.

Snap photos of your meals for easy tracking and feedback from your care team. Integrated with Your Care Plan: Nutrition recommendations are coordinated with your overall care plan, so you get actionable steps that fit your lifestyle.

Nutrition tracking in the Empirical Health app

If you want more than just numbers—and especially if you want to take action on your results—Empirical Health offers a unique combination of price, access, included medical care, and actionable insights.

Get started with Empirical Health