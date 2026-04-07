Medications can lower ApoB by up to 80% Brandon Ballinger Apr 7, 2026

Most people think of statins when they think of cholesterol medication. But the landscape has changed. Combining a high-intensity statin with ezetimibe and a PCSK9 inhibitor can now reduce LDL or ApoB by roughly 80%. That’s a level of reduction that was unimaginable a decade ago, and it’s pushing cardiologists to rethink how aggressively they treat lipid levels.

This post covers every major drug class that lowers ApoB: statins, ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, and more. We’ll cover how each one works, how much it reduces ApoB, and how they combine.

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Mechanisms of various cholesterol lowering medications: statins, PCSK9 inhibitors, ezetimibe.

ApoB is a more accurate measure of heart disease risk than LDL cholesterol, but they’re highly correlated. Medications that lower ApoB will also lower LDL cholesterol.

When we talk about drug efficacy below, we focus on ApoB reduction rather than LDL-C reduction. ApoB reductions tend to be 6-8 percentage points smaller than LDL-C reductions for the same drug, because these medications also affect non-LDL atherogenic particles.

Statins block HMG-CoA reductase, the enzyme your liver uses to make cholesterol. When the liver produces less cholesterol, it pulls more LDL particles out of the bloodstream by upregulating LDL receptors, which lowers ApoB.

Statins remain the foundation of lipid therapy. ApoB reductions scale with intensity:

Intensity Examples ApoB reduction Low Pravastatin 10-20 mg, Lovastatin 20 mg ~19-22% Moderate Atorvastatin 10-20 mg, Simvastatin 20-40 mg ~24-35% High Rosuvastatin 20-40 mg, Atorvastatin 40-80 mg ~37-45%

High-intensity statins (rosuvastatin 40 mg or atorvastatin 80 mg) are the starting point for most patients with established cardiovascular disease or high risk. But even at maximum dose, a statin alone leaves more than half of ApoB particles in circulation.

Ezetimibe (brand name Zetia) blocks cholesterol absorption in the small intestine. It works through a different mechanism than statins, which is why the two pair well together.

On its own, ezetimibe lowers ApoB by about 11-16%. That’s modest. But added to a high-intensity statin, it provides an additional 15-17% relative reduction. The combination of ezetimibe 10 mg with rosuvastatin 40 mg has been shown to lower ApoB by up to 56%.

A common question: does ezetimibe overlap with dietary fiber? No. Soluble fiber (psyllium, oat beta-glucan) lowers cholesterol by binding bile acids in the gut lumen, forcing the liver to pull LDL from the bloodstream to make more. Ezetimibe blocks a completely different target, the NPC1L1 transporter on intestinal cells, reducing cholesterol absorption at the cell membrane. The two mechanisms are additive, so there’s no reason to stop one if you’re taking the other. (One practical note: take psyllium and ezetimibe at least 2 hours apart, since fiber can delay drug absorption.)

The IMPROVE-IT trial demonstrated that adding ezetimibe to a statin reduced cardiovascular events in patients after acute coronary syndrome. Ezetimibe is generic, inexpensive, and well-tolerated, making it the standard second-line addition to a statin.

PCSK9 is a protein that degrades LDL receptors on the liver. When you block PCSK9, the liver keeps more LDL receptors active and clears more atherogenic particles from the blood.

The inspiration for these drugs came from genetics. About 3% of people carry natural loss-of-function mutations in PCSK9, giving them lifelong low LDL and up to 88% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

Two injectable PCSK9 inhibitors (monoclonal antibodies) are widely available:

Evolocumab (Repatha) : Given every 2 weeks or monthly. In the FOURIER trial, it reduced ApoB by ~47% when added to statin therapy, and reduced cardiovascular events by 15%.

: Given every 2 weeks or monthly. In the FOURIER trial, it reduced ApoB by ~47% when added to statin therapy, and reduced cardiovascular events by 15%. Alirocumab (Praluent): Given every 2 weeks. In ODYSSEY LONG TERM, it reduced ApoB by ~54% versus placebo on top of maximally tolerated statin therapy.

A newer injectable option, lerodalcibep (Lerochol), was FDA-approved in 2025. It’s a monthly subcutaneous injection that reduces ApoB by approximately 45%.

PCSK9 inhibitors are the most powerful single-class ApoB reducers currently available. Their main drawback has been cost and the need for injections, though prices have come down significantly.

Inclisiran (brand name Leqvio) takes a different approach to PCSK9. Instead of blocking the PCSK9 protein after it’s made, inclisiran uses small interfering RNA (siRNA) to prevent the liver from producing PCSK9 in the first place.

The practical advantage is dosing: after two initial doses three months apart, inclisiran is given just twice a year. In the ORION trials, it reduced ApoB by approximately 40-47%. A single 300 mg dose reduced ApoB by 47.1% in the ORION-1 trial.

Inclisiran’s twice-yearly dosing makes it attractive for adherence. It’s administered in a doctor’s office, so there are no missed injections at home.

Bempedoic acid (brand name Nexletol) inhibits ATP citrate lyase, an enzyme upstream of the same cholesterol synthesis pathway that statins target. The key difference: it’s a prodrug that is only activated in the liver, not in muscle tissue. That means it avoids the muscle-related side effects that cause some patients to stop statins.

ApoB reductions with bempedoic acid are more modest, ranging from 10-19% depending on the trial. In the CLEAR outcomes trial, it reduced cardiovascular events in statin-intolerant patients.

Bempedoic acid fills an important niche. It won’t match a statin’s ApoB reduction, but for patients who can’t tolerate statins, it provides a meaningful oral alternative.

Two drugs in development could further expand the toolkit:

Obicetrapib is a CETP inhibitor (an oral pill) that blocks the transfer of cholesterol from HDL to LDL particles. Earlier CETP inhibitors failed in trials, but obicetrapib appears more selective. In Phase 2 data, it reduced ApoB by approximately 25-30% on top of a statin. Phase 3 outcomes trials are ongoing.

MK-0616 (Merck) is an oral PCSK9 inhibitor. If approved, it would provide injectable PCSK9i-level reductions in a daily pill. Phase 2b data showed ApoB reductions of 33-52% depending on dose, with the 30 mg dose achieving approximately 52%.

These medications work through different mechanisms, so their effects stack (multiplicatively, not additively). Here’s how a typical escalation might look:

Regimen Approximate ApoB reduction High-intensity statin alone ~40-45% Statin + ezetimibe ~50-56% Statin + ezetimibe + PCSK9 inhibitor ~75-80%

The triple combination of a high-intensity statin, ezetimibe, and a PCSK9 inhibitor represents the current ceiling: roughly 80% ApoB reduction from baseline. For context, that could bring someone with an ApoB of 130 mg/dL (common in the general population) down to about 26 mg/dL, a level at which atherosclerosis progression essentially stops.

Not everyone needs triple therapy. But for patients with established cardiovascular disease, familial hypercholesterolemia, or persistently elevated ApoB despite a statin, knowing these options exist is important.

If you’ve had your ApoB tested and your levels remain above target on your current regimen, here are reasonable questions for your cardiologist:

Am I on a high-intensity statin, or could we increase the dose? Would adding ezetimibe help me reach my ApoB goal? Am I a candidate for a PCSK9 inhibitor or inclisiran? If I can’t tolerate statins, is bempedoic acid an option?

The goal is to match the intensity of therapy to your level of risk. With the tools now available, there’s rarely a reason to leave ApoB significantly above target.