Mar 4, 2025 Apple Watch's heart rate monitor tracks 10 metrics. What they are and why they matter.

There’s a surprising amount of signal locked in the humble heart rate monitor.

At Empirical Health, we’ve analyzed more than 3,025,980,708 heart rate measurements from Apple Watch. While the raw sensor data is surprisingly accurate—studies show that Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor is accurate to within 2.3 bpm—what’s more important is that the raw data can be transformed into 10 distinct biometrics that help you monitor your overall heart health.

The rest of this article explains the accuracy of the Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor, heart health biomarkers derived from it, how to use them to monitor your heart health, and details on how the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor works.

Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor. Screenshot from Empirical Health.

Accuracy of Apple Watch heart rate monitor vs Garmin, Fitbit, and Polar. Source: European Journal of Sports Science, 2023.

The Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor was accurate to within 2.3 bpm in a 2023 study of 60 healthy participants. Among patients with cardiovascular disease, a 2019 study found an average error of 6-7 bpm. Earlier studies on the Apple Watch Series 4, which used the second generation of sensors, found higher error. A 2019 study found a correlation of 70%.

In general, if you’re using the latest generation of Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor (Apple Watch Series 6 and later), it’s accurate.

When we think about heart health, we can divide metrics into three buckets: measuring the health of the heart’s “pump”, “electrical system”, and “power supply”. The pump is the heart’s ability to pump blood, and the Apple Watch measures 7 metrics of overall cardiovascular fitness. The electrical system controls the heart’s rhythm, and Apple Watch measures 3 heart rhythm metrics. Blockages in the power supply (coronary arteries) are a heart attack — Apple Watch doesn’t measure this, but a blood test can. Last, heart rate variability (HRV) is a window into your nervous system and many internal organs.

Here’s the breakdown of each of the metrics and why it matters:

Category Metric Why it matters to your health Cardiovascular Fitness Resting Heart Rate (RHR) For every 10 bpm decrease in RHR, mortality goes down by 10-20%. VO2 Max (Cardio Fitness) Every 1 mL/kg/min increase in VO2 max reduces risk of death by 9 percent. Cardio Fitness Notifications Alerts when cardio fitness is low for your age/gender, which may indicate increased health risks. Cardio Recovery (Heart Rate Recovery) How quickly heart rate drops after exercise. Faster recovery suggests better cardiovascular fitness. Poor recovery can indicate heart problems. Walking Heart Rate Average heart rate during walking. Elevated walking heart rate may indicate poor fitnes ](https://www.empirical.health/metrics/heart-rate-zones) Heart Rhythm High/Low Heart Rate Notifications Alerts for unusually high (>120 bpm) or low (<40 bpm) heart rates when inactive, which can indicate arrhythmias or other cardiac issues. Irregular Rhythm Notifications Detects potential atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder responsible for 1 in 4 strokes. AFib History Tracks the percentage of time your heart spends in atrial fibrillation (for diagnosed patients only). Heart Attack N/A Apple Watch does not measure heart attack risk; for that you need a blood test and a heart attack risk calculator. Nervous system Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Higher HRV generally indicates a better functioning autonomic nervous system.

A comprehensive heart health program requires tracking metrics of the heart’s pump, electrical system, and power supply (heart attack risk). While Apple Watch measures the first two, to measure heart attack risk, you need the results from a blood test plus a heart attack risk calculator. Empirical Health includes heart attack risk calculactor, as well as a comprehensive health score that combines your Apple Watch metrics with results from a blood test.

Comprehensive heart health scores in Empirical Health, including heart attack risk derived from a blood test.

Apple Watch’s optical heart rate sensor uses an array of photodiodes to whine light through your skin. There are three wavelengths of light used: green (525 nm), infrared (850-940 nm), and red (660 nm). The green and infrared light are used to measure your pulse, and the red light is used to measure your blood oxygen saturation.

Apple has revised the optical heart rate sensor three times since 2015. The first optical heart rate sensor debuted in 2015 with the original Apple Watch. The second generation was introduced in the Series 4 (2018) and is currently used in the Apple Watch SE2. The third generation was introduced in the Series 6 (2020), alongside the oxygen sensor, and is now used in the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Generation Year Introduced Apple Watch Models Key Features First gen optical heart rate sensor 2015 Apple Watch Series 1-3, SE Basic heart rate monitoring Second gen optical heart rate sensor 2018 Apple Watch Series 4, 5, SE2 Improved accuracy, lower power consumption Third gen optical heart rate sensor 2020 Apple Watch Series 6-10, Ultra/Ultra 2 Blood oxygen monitoring capability ECG Sensor 2018 Apple Watch Series 4 and later FDA-cleared Class II medical device for electrocardiogram readings

The Apple Watch has two heart rate sensors: the optical heart rate sensor and the ECG sensor. The optical sensor uses light to measure your heart rate, whereas the ECG measures the electrical signals generated by your heart. A doctor can use the ECG to diagnose heart rhythm disorders, like atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia, and more.

Apple Watch has evolved into a sophisticated heart monitoring device, with multiple sensors working together to provide a comprehensive view of your cardiovascular health. While it’s not a replacement for medical devices, its combination of optical heart rate monitoring, ECG capabilities, and various health metrics makes it a valuable tool for tracking heart health trends and catching potential issues early.