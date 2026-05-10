How to Get Function Health at a lower cost Brandon Ballinger · May 10, 2026

Function Health charges $365 per year for its 100+ biomarker membership. Discount codes like HUBERMAN can save $50, but services like Empirical Health are still cheaper at $190.

This post covers how to get Function or similar services for a lower price, often <$200 if you investigate alternatives.

Function Health offers discount codes; the widely shared HUBERMAN code takes $50 off the annual membership. That brings Function Health from $365 to $315 per year (vs $190 for Empirical). Other Function Health discount codes change often and are associated with podcast sponsorships, creator partnerships, and seasonal promotions. If you find a code, apply it before you pay and confirm the discount shows up in your cart total.

Early in 2026, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders could get 50% cash back on the $365 membership. That promotion ended March 31, 2026. It was one of the largest discounts Function ever offered, and it brought the effective cost to around $183 (similar to Empirical’s pricing of $190).

If your goal is comprehensive blood testing at the lowest cost, and to actually act on your data, the discount codes only go so far. Even with the HUBERMAN code, Function Health is $315 per year compared to Empirical Health at $190. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Function Health Empirical Health Base price $365/year $190 With best public code $315/year $190 Biomarkers 100+ 100+ actionable, evidence-based markers ApoB ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Lp(a) ✅ Yes ✅ Yes hs-CRP ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Lab visits Two blood draws Single blood draw Follow-up care ❌ No ✅ Yes: treatment, prescriptions, referrals in advanced plan Availability in NY/NJ Large added fees ($600+) ✅ Yes, $99 extra ($289 total)

Both Function and Empirical cover ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP. Empirical comes in at $190 with no code, and adds follow-up care in the advanced plan ($399).

See the full Function vs Empirical comparison.

Both services cover 100+ biomarkers, including ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP. Empirical adds AI-powered insights and personalized nutrition plans for $190.

Even at $315 with a code, the question is what you get for the money. Function Health delivers results through a web dashboard. There’s no ongoing care, no prescriptions, and no referrals in the base membership. You collect the data, then you’re on your own to act on it.

Empirical Health includes the same clinically actionable markers, a single blood draw instead of two, and follow-up care in the advanced plan ($399). Your biomarkers feed into personalized nutrition plans and AI-powered insights, and the app integrates with Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Fitbit, and Pixel for ongoing tracking.

Empirical Health turns your biomarkers into personalized daily goals, not just a static report.

Cost varies by state. Function Health is available in most states, but residents of New York and New Jersey face large added fees due to state lab regulations, pushing the total to $600 or more. No discount code closes that gap. Empirical Health is available in NY and NJ for a $99 extra fee, or $289 total.

If you’re set on Function Health, apply the HUBERMAN code at checkout for $50 off, and watch for credit card or partner promotions that occasionally beat it. If your real goal is a comprehensive panel with ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP at an affordable price, Empirical Health covers the same ground for $190 with no code required, and adds follow-up care in the advanced plan that Function’s base membership doesn’t include.

Sign up for Empirical Health