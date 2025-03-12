Empirical Health Radar: One number, infinite insights.

Apple Watch metrics offer a partial view into your health, but fall short of accurately answering: Am I healthy? To have a more complete understanding of your health, we first need to consolidate siloed data - like your lab tests, clinical records, mental health assessments, and more. Once everything is in one place, it’s difficult for anyone to understand how these data points relate and what areas of their health are going well versus which areas could use work.

Today, we’re launching Radar - the first step in holistically answering, “am I healthy?” It distills 40+ biomarkers, including your wearable metrics, lab tests, and other clinical tools into a single overall health score and six category subscores. Radar uses real-world evidence from the USPSTF (US Preventive Services Task Force), American College of Cardiology, and other validated tools to give you a comprehensive look into your health. Heart health, lung health, mental health, kidney/liver health, and sleep health can all be explored.

Empirical Health Radar

Radar is designed with you in mind - it includes one composite score and six sub-scores to give you a clear view into your health. We take into account your wearable metrics as well as biometric information, like the results of your lab tests. These reflect heart health, lung health, mental health, kidney/liver health, sleep health, and lifestyle factors. This breakdown makes it easy for you to access the information you need to achieve your health goals.

Take heart health, for example. Apple Watch can’t predict heart attacks, but a risk calculator from the American College of Cardiology can tell you your 10-year risk (using metrics like cholesterol and blood pressure). We consider this risk calculation and also weigh any irregular rhythm notifications, your resting heart rate, cardio recovery from your Apple Watch, and the results of your other lab tests to show you a fuller view of your heart health.

Monitor 40+ biomarkers with Radar

The composite score and category scores range from 0-100, with higher numbers indicating better overall health. The inputs cover markers relating to heart health, lung health, kidney/liver health, mental health, sleep health, and activity levels. You can learn more about each input by tapping on each individual metric.

Your health score adjusts with your metrics and is refreshed whenever your metrics change. For example, your score will increase if your sleep quality improves, if you exercise more vigorously, if you lower your A1c, etc.

If you don’t have recent lab tests, you can order these directly in the app. If you have recent results, there are two ways to view that data in Empirical Health:

Connect clinical records (iOS only) : if your doctor’s electronic records add data to the Health app on your iPhone, you can share that data with Empirical. Tap “Connect clinical records from Apple Health” and follow the steps. If you haven’t already shared that data with Health, you’ll be prompted to log in to your electronic medical records.

Upload a PDF or image: you can also upload a PDF or image of your blood test results. Empirical will automatically capture the relevant lab results.

Lab results, wearable metrics, and other clinical data are inputs to your score

To access your Health Score, download the free Empirical Health app from the App Store or Play Store or update your app to the latest version. Connect your wearable device and your most recent lab tests, then check out your score!

We’re committed to continually improving the Empirical Health Radar. In the coming months, we’ll be adding more data points and refining our algorithm to provide even more accurate and actionable insights.

Start your journey to better health today with Empirical Health.