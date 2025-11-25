Instead of Giving Stuff, Give Years Brandon Ballinger Nov 25, 2025

The most valuable thing we can give to our loved ones is time. And one of the only ways to get more time is to invest in your health.

Many people have already bought Empirical Health memberships for their spouse, child, parent, or friend. Today we’re adding a gift flow that makes this much easier, and which supports both the Comprehensive Health Panel and Advanced Heart Health Program.

Most gifts get forgotten. This one could add years to someone’s life.

Both programs test 100+ biomarkers—from ApoB and Lp(a) to cholesterol and metabolic health to inflammation. It’s the same testing that catches problems early, when they’re still easy to fix.

The Advanced Heart Health Program goes even deeper for anyone with a family history of heart disease or who simply wants to stay ahead of the #1 killer.

Purchase a gift at empirical.health/product/comprehensive-health-panel We’ll send the recipient an email to sign up. Your recipient books their lab visit at a time that works for them Results arrive in days, with a doctor available to explain everything

Parents and grandparents you want to keep healthy longer

Partners who’ve been meaning to “get checked out”

Friends turning 40 (or 50, or 60…)

Anyone who already tracks their health with an Apple Watch

Give them the inside picture to go with it. Give years, not stuff →.