Lipfendra vs Repatha

Until now, PCSK9 inhibitors were only injectables like Repatha. Last week the FDA approved the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor, Lipfendra (enlicitide). Both Lipfendra and Repatha block the same protein and have similar effects on LDL, ApoB, and Lp(a), but the form factor and price differ.

Lipfendra is a daily tablet and Repatha is a syringe you keep in the fridge. The list price of Lipfendra is about $2,000 less a year, although actual retail pricing remains to be announced. Repatha has spent a decade proving it prevents heart attacks, while Lipfendra has an outcomes trial that doesn’t complete until 2029.

This article compares Lipfendra and Repatha on LDL reduction, convenience, cost, outcomes evidence, side effects, and insurance coverage.

Lipfendra (enlicitide) Repatha (evolocumab) Form 20 mg tablet, once daily Injection, every 2 or 4 weeks Storage Room temperature Refrigerated LDL reduction 56-60% ~60% Lp(a) reduction 28% ~27% List price ~$3,780/yr ~$6,900/yr Outcomes data Expected 2029 FOURIER, published 2017 FDA approved July 2026 2015

Lipfendra lowered LDL by 56-60%, about the same as Repatha (evolocumab) at 60%. Both Lipfendra and Repatha also lower Lp(a) by 27-28%. So the outcomes are essentially identical.

Repatha is an autoinjector used every two weeks (140 mg) or monthly (420 mg), and it must be refrigerated. Lipfendra is a 20 mg tablet taken once per day. That sounds like a small thing, but will likely have a large effect on uptake. About 6 million Americans qualify for a PCSK9 inhibitor today and only about 1% take one. Cost and prior authorization explain part of the gap, but the needle explains a lot of the rest. If a shot is the reason you’ve been reluctant to start Repatha, oral PCSK9 inhibitors like Lipfendra might just be the answer.

Lipfendra’s list price is about $315 a month, or $3,780 a year, compared to Repatha’s list price of about $6,900 a year. However, Amgen sells Repatha direct for roughly $239 a month cash, whereas insurance and cash pay prices for Lipfendra aren’t known as of July 2026. We expect to have more pricing information in the coming weeks as Lipfendra actually hits pharmacies. For updates, see our deep dive on Lipfendra’s cost and insurance coverage.

Only Repatha has cardiovascular outcomes data, and this is arguably the most important difference between them. Lowering LDL is a surrogate. What patients care about is whether the drug prevents heart attacks and strokes. Repatha proved that in FOURIER, a 27,564-person trial that showed a 15% reduction in major cardiovascular events over 2.2 years.

Lipfendra has no outcomes data yet. Its trial (CORALreef Outcomes), has enrolled more than 14,500 people and is expected to complete late 2029. Since the mechanism is the same and the LDL reduction is the same, most cardiologists expect the outcomes to be the same. But in science, expecting isn’t the same as knowing, and for the next few years Repatha does have more proof.

Both are unusually well-tolerated for how much they do. Lipfendra’s side effects matched placebo in CORALreef Lipids: adverse events in 77.7% of people versus 76.2% on placebo, with slightly fewer people stopping the drug than stopping placebo. In the separate trial, dizziness (9% vs 4%) and diarrhea (7% vs 2%) were Lipfendra’s most common side effects.

Repatha’s most common side effects are injection-site reactions, cold-like symptoms, and back pain. It also has nine years of real-world use behind it — helpful since rare side effects tend to surface only after a drug reaches a large population.

Repatha is on most formularies at this point, though nearly always behind prior authorization that requires a documented statin trial first. Lipfendra was approved in July 2026 and insurers set formularies a year at a time, so it often won’t appear until the 2027 plan year. Early prescriptions will likely require prior authorization and a document statin trial.

For now, an insurer that already covers Repatha may well want you to try it before approving the newer oral option. We track the specific rules by insurer in insurance coverage of PCSK9 inhibitors.

If you’re weighing whether to take Lipfendra or Repatha, these are the questions worth raising: Is my LDL or ApoB still above target on a maximally tolerated statin? Does the outcomes evidence behind Repatha matter for my level of risk, or is the convenience of a pill the bigger factor for me? Was the injection the reason I never started or didn’t stay on one? And which of the two does my insurance actually cover today, if either?

See also: Lipfendra, the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor, PCSK9 inhibitors vs statins, and insurance coverage of PCSK9 inhibitors.

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