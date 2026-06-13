CAC score was zero, but plaque doubled. Brandon Ballinger · Jun 13, 2026

If your coronary artery calcium score is zero, does that mean no plaque? The NATURE-CT study studied people with low calcium scores, no prior heart attack or stroke, and no cholesterol medication, then scanned them again about five years later. In people who had a zero CAC score, coronary plaque doubled over five years.

This post walks through what NATURE-CT measured, why soft plaque matters more than the calcium number alone, how fast plaque grew without treatment, and where the study’s limits are.

Soft (non-calcified) plaque grew far more than calcified plaque. A calcium score mostly tracks the smaller bar.

NATURE-CT stands for “NATURal history of coronary plaquE on cardiac computed tomography.” The idea was to watch coronary artery disease develop on its own, without the usual interventions that change its course.

The team looked back at 205 people who had two coronary CT angiograms (CCTA) at two outpatient imaging centers in Los Angeles. To get into the analysis, you had to have a baseline calcium score of 100 or less, no major cardiac event between scans, and no lipid-lowering medication during that window. The median gap between scans was about five years (4.9 years). The average participant was 54 years old.

That makes NATURE-CT unusual. Most plaque-progression data comes from drug trials, where everyone is on a statin or something stronger. This is a rare look at the untreated baseline: what plaque does when nobody touches it.

No. At baseline, 54% of these participants had a coronary calcium score of zero. Five years later, plaque had still accumulated across the group. The reason is that a calcium score, by design, only counts calcified plaque. Calcium shows up bright and white on a CT, and it is easy to measure, which is why calcium scoring became popular. But calcified plaque is the old, stable, healed material. The plaque that is actively building is soft and non-calcified, and it is mostly invisible to a calcium score. A coronary CT angiogram (which uses contrast dye) can see both.

In NATURE-CT, non-calcified (soft) plaque volume climbed from a median of 27.5 mm³ at baseline to 53.5 mm³ at follow-up. That is an annual increase of about 4.9 mm³ per year, and it nearly doubled the soft plaque burden over five years.

Calcified plaque, by contrast, barely moved: from 0.3 mm³ to 3.2 mm³, about 0.4 mm³ per year. If you had only watched the calcium number, you would have concluded that almost nothing changed. The CCTA/contrast scan tells a different story.

Progression was not uniform. About 3% of participants were rapid progressors, gaining at least 1% of plaque volume per year, and another 11% showed intermediate progression.

Not all soft plaque is equally dangerous. The subset cardiologists worry about most is low-attenuation plaque: lipid-rich, thin-capped, and the type most associated with rupture and heart attacks. In NATURE-CT, the share of participants with low-attenuation plaque rose from 9% at baseline to 23% at follow-up. So the fraction of people carrying the highest-risk plaque type more than doubled over five years, again in a group that started with low calcium scores and took no medication.

Low-attenuation plaque is the lipid-rich, rupture-prone type. Its prevalence more than doubled.

A few limits are worth being clear about. The study was retrospective, drawn from people who happened to get two CT angiograms, so it is not a random sample of the population. It came from two centers in one city, and 72% of participants were white men, which limits how far the numbers generalize. There was no comparison group on treatment, so NATURE-CT describes the natural course of plaque without testing what changes it.

What it does show is clear enough. Over a median of five years, atherosclerotic burden increased even in people with minimal baseline calcium, no prior cardiac event, and no lipid-lowering therapy. The growth was concentrated in exactly the plaque a calcium score cannot see.