Sep 17, 2025 Simulating Reductions in Lifetime Heart Attack Risk Brandon Ballinger

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, but the good news is that your risk is highly modifiable. Thanks to decades of research, we can now not only estimate your risk of a heart attack, but also simulate how specific lifestyle and medical interventions can reduce that risk—especially over your lifetime.

This post focuses on the methodology behind projecting and visualizing changes to your lifetime heart attack risk. We’ll briefly introduce the key biomarkers and risk models, but our main goal is to show how you can use simulation to see the relative impact of interventions like improved nutrition, exercise, or medications.

Traditional heart attack risk calculators—like the Framingham, ASCVD, and Lifetime Risk models—combine a handful of biomarkers and health factors (such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking status) to estimate your probability of a heart attack over 10 years or your entire lifetime. These models are based on large population studies and validated statistical methods.

But what if you want to go beyond a static risk number? What if you want to project how your risk would change if you lower your blood pressure, improve your cholesterol, quit smoking, or start a medication?

That’s where simulation comes in.

Simulating reductions in lifetime heart attack risk involves three main steps:

Baseline Risk Calculation:

Start with your current biomarker values (e.g., total cholesterol, systolic/diastolic blood pressure, diabetes status, smoking status, BMI). Plug these into a validated lifetime risk model, such as the one published in the New England Journal of Medicine, to get your baseline risk. Modeling Interventions:

Adjust one or more input variables to reflect a potential intervention. For example: Lowering systolic blood pressure by 10 mmHg (via medication or lifestyle)

Reducing total cholesterol by 30 mg/dL (through diet, statins, or both)

Quitting smoking

Improving diabetes control (lowering A1c)

Losing weight (lowering BMI) Each change is plugged back into the risk model to generate a new projected risk. Visualization:

The results are visualized—often as a bar chart or risk curve—so you can see the relative impact of each intervention, or combinations of interventions, on your lifetime risk. This helps you prioritize which changes will have the biggest effect for you.

Suppose your baseline lifetime risk of a heart attack is 46%. Here’s how your risk might change with different interventions:

Scenario Lifetime Risk Baseline (elevated BP, high cholesterol, smoker) 46% Lower BP by 10 mmHg 38% Lower cholesterol by 30 mg/dL 35% Quit smoking 28% All three interventions 15%

This approach makes it clear which interventions have the largest effect, and how combining them can dramatically reduce your risk.

While the simulation focuses on methodology, it’s important to know which inputs matter most. The most widely used lifetime risk models rely on:

Total cholesterol

Systolic and diastolic blood pressure

Smoking status

Diabetes status

BMI

Advanced models may also include:

ApoB (a more precise measure of atherogenic particles)

(a more precise measure of atherogenic particles) hs-CRP (inflammation marker)

(inflammation marker) Lp(a) (genetic risk factor)

(genetic risk factor) eGFR (kidney function)

(kidney function) Socioeconomic factors (e.g., zip code)

Static risk numbers are useful, but they don’t tell you what’s possible. Simulation lets you:

See the relative impact of different interventions

Set realistic, personalized goals

Make informed decisions about lifestyle changes and medications

Track your progress over time

Empirical Health’s app and advanced heart health panel let you input your biomarkers, simulate interventions, and visualize your projected lifetime risk. This empowers you to take control of your cardiovascular health with data-driven decisions.

Empirical Health app: comprehensive heart health monitoring with Apple and Android watches

In future posts, we’ll dive deeper into how to choose and combine interventions, and how to interpret your simulation results to make the biggest impact on your long-term health.