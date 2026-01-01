 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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Quest lab locations across Alabama

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Alabama, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Alabama

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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Quest lab locations across Alabama

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Alabama, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Pensacola, Alabaster, Birmingham, Anniston, Bremen, Columbus, Dothan, and Florence, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Alabama residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 20Quest lab locations in Alabama

  • Baptist Health Care

    123 Baptist Way, Pensacola, FL

  • Baptist Medical Towers

    1717 North E St, Pensacola, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL

  • Shelby Baptist Medical Center

    1000 First Street North, Alabaster, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1010 1St St N, Alabaster, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    513 Brookwood Blvd, Suite 506, Birmingham, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    833 Princeton Av SW, Birmingham, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    901 Leighton Avenue Ste 302, Anniston, AL

  • Higgins General Hospital

    200 Allen Memorial Dr, Bremen, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

  • QUICK LABS

    2944 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3901 Peach Street, Florence, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1506 N Mckenzie St, Foley, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    601 S 4th St, Gadsden, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    250 Chateau Drive, Huntsville, AL

  • Jay Hospital

    14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6345 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10710 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL

  • Citizens Baptist Medical Center

    604 Stone Avenue, Talladega, AL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    160 Central Ave, Trion, GA

Start testing in Alabama

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Alabama

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Alabama.

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