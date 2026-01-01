Quest lab locations across Alabama

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Alabama, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Pensacola, Alabaster, Birmingham, Anniston, Bremen, Columbus, Dothan, and Florence, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Alabama residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).