Quest lab locations across Alabama
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Alabama, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Alabama, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Pensacola, Alabaster, Birmingham, Anniston, Bremen, Columbus, Dothan, and Florence, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Alabama residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 20Quest lab locations in Alabama
Baptist Health Care
123 Baptist Way, Pensacola, FL
Baptist Medical Towers
1717 North E St, Pensacola, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL
Shelby Baptist Medical Center
1000 First Street North, Alabaster, AL
Quest Diagnostics
1010 1St St N, Alabaster, AL
Quest Diagnostics
513 Brookwood Blvd, Suite 506, Birmingham, AL
Quest Diagnostics
833 Princeton Av SW, Birmingham, AL
Quest Diagnostics
901 Leighton Avenue Ste 302, Anniston, AL
Higgins General Hospital
200 Allen Memorial Dr, Bremen, GA
Quest Diagnostics
5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA
QUICK LABS
2944 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL
Quest Diagnostics
3901 Peach Street, Florence, AL
Quest Diagnostics
1506 N Mckenzie St, Foley, AL
Quest Diagnostics
601 S 4th St, Gadsden, AL
Quest Diagnostics
250 Chateau Drive, Huntsville, AL
Jay Hospital
14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6345 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL
Quest Diagnostics
10710 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL
Citizens Baptist Medical Center
604 Stone Avenue, Talladega, AL
Quest Diagnostics
160 Central Ave, Trion, GA
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Alabama.