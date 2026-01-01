60+ Quest lab locations in Arizona

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Arizona, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Phoenix, PHOENIX, Tucson, Glendale, TUCSON, Goodyear, Mesa, and MESA, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Arizona residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).