60+ Quest lab locations in Arizona
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 60+ Quest lab locations across Arizona, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Arizona, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Phoenix, PHOENIX, Tucson, Glendale, TUCSON, Goodyear, Mesa, and MESA, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Arizona residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 67Quest lab locations in Arizona
Sonora Quest Laboratories
15810 S 45Th St, Phoenix, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2001 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
926 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
9321 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
20414 N 27TH AVE, PHOENIX, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2640 W BASELINE RD, PHOENIX, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3805 E BELL RD, PHOENIX, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
4350 N 19TH AVE, PHOENIX, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
4524 N MARYVALE PKWY, PHOENIX, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1707 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1925 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
6360 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3800 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
5757 W Thunderbird, Glendale, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
9980 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1440 W VALENCIA RD, TUCSON, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
603 N WILMOT RD, TUCSON, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
630 N ALVERNON WAY, TUCSON, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
13657 W Mcdowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2345 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
10238 E HAMPTON AVE, MESA, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
6106 E BROWN RD, MESA, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
9000 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
5111 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
21803 N SCOTTSDALE RD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
9445 E IRONWOOD SQUARE DR, SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3715 W. Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
865 S Watson Rd, Buckeye, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3003 HIGHWAY 95, BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1860 E SALK DR, CASA GRANDE, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2081 W FRYE RD, CHANDLER, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1031 N Hwy 89, Chino Valley, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
203 S CANDY LN, COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florence, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
13620 N SAGUARO BLVD, FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3530 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2940 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, GILBERT, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
6320 W UNION HILLS DR, GLENDALE, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
6410 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1151 S La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2505 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Kingman, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1964 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
21300 N John Wayne Pkwy, Maricopa, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1848 E INNOVATION PARK DR, ORO VALLEY, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
117 E MAIN ST, PAYSON, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
7757 W DEER VALLEY RD, PEORIA, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
907 Ainsworth Dr, Prescott, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3161 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
37100 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2450 E SHOW LOW LAKE RD, SHOW LOW, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1150 S HIGHWAY 92, SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
14420 W MEEKER BLVD, SUN CITY WEST, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
10450 E RIGGS RD, SUN LAKES, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
15331 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2000 E SOUTHERN AVE, TEMPE, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
2270 S Ridgeview Dr, Yuma, AZ
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 60+ Quest lab locations in Arizona.