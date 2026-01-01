 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

60+ Quest lab locations in Arizona

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 60+ Quest lab locations across Arizona, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Arizona

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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60+ Quest lab locations in Arizona

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Arizona, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Phoenix, PHOENIX, Tucson, Glendale, TUCSON, Goodyear, Mesa, and MESA, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Arizona residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 67Quest lab locations in Arizona

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    15810 S 45Th St, Phoenix, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2001 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    926 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    9321 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    20414 N 27TH AVE, PHOENIX, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2640 W BASELINE RD, PHOENIX, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3805 E BELL RD, PHOENIX, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    4350 N 19TH AVE, PHOENIX, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    4524 N MARYVALE PKWY, PHOENIX, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1707 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1925 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    6360 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3800 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    5757 W Thunderbird, Glendale, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    9980 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1440 W VALENCIA RD, TUCSON, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    603 N WILMOT RD, TUCSON, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    630 N ALVERNON WAY, TUCSON, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    13657 W Mcdowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2345 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    10238 E HAMPTON AVE, MESA, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    6106 E BROWN RD, MESA, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    9000 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    5111 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    21803 N SCOTTSDALE RD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    9445 E IRONWOOD SQUARE DR, SCOTTSDALE, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3715 W. Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    865 S Watson Rd, Buckeye, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3003 HIGHWAY 95, BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1860 E SALK DR, CASA GRANDE, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2081 W FRYE RD, CHANDLER, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1031 N Hwy 89, Chino Valley, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    203 S CANDY LN, COTTONWOOD, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florence, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    13620 N SAGUARO BLVD, FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3530 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2940 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, GILBERT, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    6320 W UNION HILLS DR, GLENDALE, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    6410 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1151 S La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2505 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Kingman, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1964 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    21300 N John Wayne Pkwy, Maricopa, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1848 E INNOVATION PARK DR, ORO VALLEY, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    117 E MAIN ST, PAYSON, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    7757 W DEER VALLEY RD, PEORIA, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    907 Ainsworth Dr, Prescott, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3161 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    37100 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2450 E SHOW LOW LAKE RD, SHOW LOW, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1150 S HIGHWAY 92, SIERRA VISTA, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    14420 W MEEKER BLVD, SUN CITY WEST, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    10450 E RIGGS RD, SUN LAKES, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    15331 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2000 E SOUTHERN AVE, TEMPE, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    2270 S Ridgeview Dr, Yuma, AZ

Start testing in Arizona

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Arizona

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 60+ Quest lab locations in Arizona.

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