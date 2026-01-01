Quest lab locations across Arkansas
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Arkansas, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Arkansas, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Fort Smith, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Batesville, Benton, Bentonville, Branson, and Conway, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Arkansas residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 17Quest lab locations in Arkansas
Quest Diagnostics
4300 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR
Mercy
6801 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
Quest Diagnostics
500 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR
Quest Diagnostics
9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR
Quest Diagnostics
3401 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR
Quest Diagnostics
4620 W Commercial Dr, North Little Rock, AR
Quest Diagnostics
3443 Harrison St, Batesville, AR
AR Journey Lab LLC
3111 Military Rd, Benton, AR
Quest Diagnostics
1000 Se Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR
Quest Diagnostics
800 State Highway 248, Branson, MO
Quest Diagnostics
625 United Dr, Conway, AR
CSS Healthcare
525 W Faulkner St, El Dorado, AR
Quest Diagnostics
7 E Appleby Rd, Fayetteville, AR
Quest Diagnostics
901 Osler Dr, Jonesboro, AR
Quest Diagnostics
1200 Mclain St, Newport, AR
Quest Diagnostics
2708 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers, AR
Quest Diagnostics
5902 Summerfield Dr, Texarkana, TX
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Arkansas.