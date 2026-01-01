Quest lab locations across Arkansas

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Arkansas, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Fort Smith, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Batesville, Benton, Bentonville, Branson, and Conway, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Arkansas residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).