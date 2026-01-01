20+ Quest lab locations in Colorado

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Colorado, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver, Littleton, Lone Tree, Arvada, Boulder, and Castle Rock, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Colorado residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).