20+ Quest lab locations in Colorado
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 20+ Quest lab locations across Colorado, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Colorado, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver, Littleton, Lone Tree, Arvada, Boulder, and Castle Rock, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Colorado residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 29Quest lab locations in Colorado
Quest Diagnostics
1380 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1815 Jet Wing Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Quest Diagnostics
6140 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1411 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO
Quest Diagnostics
18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora, CO
Quest Diagnostics
4500 E 9Th Ave, Denver, CO
Quest Diagnostics
695 S Broadway, Denver, CO
Quest Diagnostics
6179 S Balsam Way, Littleton, CO
Quest Diagnostics
8199 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO
Quest Diagnostics
10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
Quest Diagnostics
8080 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
Quest Diagnostics
7561 W 80Th Ave, Arvada, CO
Quest Diagnostics
2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO
Quest Diagnostics
880 S Perry St, Castle Rock, CO
Quest Diagnostics
7375 E Arapahoe Road, Centennial, CO
Quest Diagnostics
2577 Main Ave, Durango, CO
Quest Diagnostics
601 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Glenwood Medical Associates
1830 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO
Quest Diagnostics
2901 F Rd, Grand Junction, CO
Quest Diagnostics
4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley, CO
Quest Diagnostics
11088 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1632 Hover St, Longmont, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO
Quest Diagnostics
100 E 120Th Ave, Northglenn, CO
Quest Diagnostics
9397 Crown Crest Blvd, Parker, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1600 N Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO
Quest Diagnostics
1601 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO
Quest Diagnostics
3555 Lutheran Pkwy, Wheat Ridge, CO
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 20+ Quest lab locations in Colorado.