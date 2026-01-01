 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

20+ Quest lab locations in Colorado

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 20+ Quest lab locations across Colorado, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Colorado

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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20+ Quest lab locations in Colorado

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Colorado, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver, Littleton, Lone Tree, Arvada, Boulder, and Castle Rock, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Colorado residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 29Quest lab locations in Colorado

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1380 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1815 Jet Wing Drive, Colorado Springs, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6140 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1411 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4500 E 9Th Ave, Denver, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    695 S Broadway, Denver, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6179 S Balsam Way, Littleton, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8199 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8080 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7561 W 80Th Ave, Arvada, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    880 S Perry St, Castle Rock, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7375 E Arapahoe Road, Centennial, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2577 Main Ave, Durango, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    601 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins, CO

  • Glenwood Medical Associates

    1830 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2901 F Rd, Grand Junction, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11088 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1632 Hover St, Longmont, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 E 120Th Ave, Northglenn, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9397 Crown Crest Blvd, Parker, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1600 N Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1601 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3555 Lutheran Pkwy, Wheat Ridge, CO

Start testing in Colorado

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Colorado

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 20+ Quest lab locations in Colorado.

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