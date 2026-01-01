 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

90+ Quest lab locations in Connecticut

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 90+ Quest lab locations across Connecticut, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Connecticut

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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90+ Quest lab locations in Connecticut

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Connecticut, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Hartford, Bridgeport, Norwich, Avon, Bloomfield, Danbury, Fairfield, and Glastonbury, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Connecticut residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 96Quest lab locations in Connecticut

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21 Woodland St, Hartford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    282 Washington St, Hartford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1450 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3180 Main St, Bridgeport, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    970 E. Main St, Bridgeport, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    111 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    330 Washington Street, Norwich, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    42 Town St, Norwich, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    54 W Avon Rd, Avon, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    701 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    120 Main St, Danbury, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1305 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2150 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    131 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    305 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    816 Broad Street, Ste 22, Meriden, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1 Grove St, New Britain, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    183 N Mountain Rd, New Britain, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    136 Sherman Ave,ste 101, New Haven, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    55 Lock Street-yale Health Members Only, New Haven, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11 Old Park Ln Road, New Milford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    146 Danbury Rd, New Milford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2284 Berlin Tpke, Newington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    955 Main St, Newington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    172 Mt Pleasant Rd, Newtown, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    228 South Main St, Newtown, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    172 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2 Broadway, North Haven, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    148 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    365 Queen Street, Southington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    99 Executive Blvd, Southington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2890 Main Street, Stratford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    555 Lordship Blvd, Stratford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1929 E Main St, Torrington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    540 Litchfield Street, Torrington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    948 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10 Center St, Winsted, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    80 S Main St, Winsted, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    83B Stony Hill Rd, Suite 110, Bethel, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1075 West Main Street, Branford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    935 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    163 Broadway St, Colchester, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    405 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    557 Post Rd, Darien, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    15 West St, Douglas, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    477 Connecticut Boulevard, East Hartford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    190 Main Street, East Haven, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    838D Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    85 Poheganut Drive, Groton, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    631 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3000 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    320 New Britain Rd, Kensington, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11 Woodland Road, Madison, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    224 North Main Street, Manchester, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    135 Storrs Rd, Mansfield Center, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3-5 E. Hampton Rd, Marlborough, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    440 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    233 Broad St, Milford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    721 Bank Street, New London, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    665 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    240 Indian River Rd, Orange, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    584 Norwich Rd, Plainfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    166 Waterbury Rd, Prospect, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    62 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    38A Grove St, Ridgefield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    515 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1735 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    385 Main St S, Southbury, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1284 Saint James Ave, Springfield, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1250 Summer St, Stamford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    156-160 Worcester Providence Tpke, Sutton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    45 S Main St, Unionville, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    444 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    930 North Colony Road, Wallingford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1389 West Main Street, Suite 125, Waterbury, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    970 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    687 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1080 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    280 Dobbs Ferry Rd, White Plains, NY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1601 Main St, Willimantic, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    74 Mack St, Windsor, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2 Concorde Way, Building 3A, Windsor Locks, CT

Start testing in Connecticut

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Connecticut

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 90+ Quest lab locations in Connecticut.

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