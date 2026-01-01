90+ Quest lab locations in Connecticut
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 90+ Quest lab locations across Connecticut, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Connecticut, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Hartford, Bridgeport, Norwich, Avon, Bloomfield, Danbury, Fairfield, and Glastonbury, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Connecticut residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 96Quest lab locations in Connecticut
Quest Diagnostics
100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
21 Woodland St, Hartford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
282 Washington St, Hartford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1450 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Quest Diagnostics
3180 Main St, Bridgeport, CT
Quest Diagnostics
970 E. Main St, Bridgeport, CT
Quest Diagnostics
111 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT
Quest Diagnostics
330 Washington Street, Norwich, CT
Quest Diagnostics
42 Town St, Norwich, CT
Quest Diagnostics
100 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT
Quest Diagnostics
54 W Avon Rd, Avon, CT
Quest Diagnostics
2 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
701 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
120 Main St, Danbury, CT
Quest Diagnostics
7 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1305 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
2150 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
131 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT
Quest Diagnostics
305 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT
Quest Diagnostics
435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT
Quest Diagnostics
816 Broad Street, Ste 22, Meriden, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1 Grove St, New Britain, CT
Quest Diagnostics
183 N Mountain Rd, New Britain, CT
Quest Diagnostics
136 Sherman Ave,ste 101, New Haven, CT
Quest Diagnostics
55 Lock Street-yale Health Members Only, New Haven, CT
Quest Diagnostics
11 Old Park Ln Road, New Milford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
146 Danbury Rd, New Milford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
2284 Berlin Tpke, Newington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
955 Main St, Newington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
172 Mt Pleasant Rd, Newtown, CT
Quest Diagnostics
228 South Main St, Newtown, CT
Quest Diagnostics
172 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT
Quest Diagnostics
2 Broadway, North Haven, CT
Quest Diagnostics
148 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Quest Diagnostics
40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT
Quest Diagnostics
365 Queen Street, Southington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
99 Executive Blvd, Southington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
2890 Main Street, Stratford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
555 Lordship Blvd, Stratford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1929 E Main St, Torrington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
540 Litchfield Street, Torrington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT
Quest Diagnostics
948 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT
Quest Diagnostics
10 Center St, Winsted, CT
Quest Diagnostics
80 S Main St, Winsted, CT
Quest Diagnostics
83B Stony Hill Rd, Suite 110, Bethel, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1075 West Main Street, Branford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
935 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
Quest Diagnostics
280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT
Quest Diagnostics
163 Broadway St, Colchester, CT
Quest Diagnostics
405 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob, CT
Quest Diagnostics
557 Post Rd, Darien, CT
Quest Diagnostics
299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
15 West St, Douglas, MA
Quest Diagnostics
477 Connecticut Boulevard, East Hartford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
190 Main Street, East Haven, CT
Quest Diagnostics
15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT
Quest Diagnostics
54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
838D Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT
Quest Diagnostics
85 Poheganut Drive, Groton, CT
Quest Diagnostics
631 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
3000 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT
Quest Diagnostics
320 New Britain Rd, Kensington, CT
Quest Diagnostics
11 Woodland Road, Madison, CT
Quest Diagnostics
224 North Main Street, Manchester, CT
Quest Diagnostics
135 Storrs Rd, Mansfield Center, CT
Quest Diagnostics
3-5 E. Hampton Rd, Marlborough, CT
Quest Diagnostics
440 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT
Quest Diagnostics
233 Broad St, Milford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT
Quest Diagnostics
721 Bank Street, New London, CT
Quest Diagnostics
665 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT
Quest Diagnostics
240 Indian River Rd, Orange, CT
Quest Diagnostics
584 Norwich Rd, Plainfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
166 Waterbury Rd, Prospect, CT
Quest Diagnostics
62 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT
Quest Diagnostics
38A Grove St, Ridgefield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
515 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1735 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT
Quest Diagnostics
385 Main St S, Southbury, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1284 Saint James Ave, Springfield, MA
Quest Diagnostics
1250 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
156-160 Worcester Providence Tpke, Sutton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
45 S Main St, Unionville, CT
Quest Diagnostics
444 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT
Quest Diagnostics
930 North Colony Road, Wallingford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1389 West Main Street, Suite 125, Waterbury, CT
Quest Diagnostics
970 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT
Quest Diagnostics
687 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT
Quest Diagnostics
1080 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
280 Dobbs Ferry Rd, White Plains, NY
Quest Diagnostics
1601 Main St, Willimantic, CT
Quest Diagnostics
74 Mack St, Windsor, CT
Quest Diagnostics
2 Concorde Way, Building 3A, Windsor Locks, CT
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 90+ Quest lab locations in Connecticut.