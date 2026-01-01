90+ Quest lab locations in Connecticut

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Connecticut, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Hartford, Bridgeport, Norwich, Avon, Bloomfield, Danbury, Fairfield, and Glastonbury, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Connecticut residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).