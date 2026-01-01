 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

260+ Quest lab locations in Florida

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 260+ Quest lab locations across Florida, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Florida

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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260+ Quest lab locations in Florida

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Florida, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami, Pensacola, Tampa, Kissimmee, The Villages, and Gainesville, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Florida residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 261Quest lab locations in Florida

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10043 University Blvd, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10437 Moss Park Rd, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14050 Town Loop Blvd, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1430 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1603 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1700 Lucerne Ter, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2000 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2504 S Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5463 Gateway Circle, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    610 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7780 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9350 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11701 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13529 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13720 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3980 3Rd St S, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4372 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4509-009 St. Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    510 Airport Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5298 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5960 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9890 Hutchinson Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1050 Nw 14Th St, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10920 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11410 N Kendall Drive, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11485 Sw 40Th St, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12554 Sw 120Th St, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13808 Sw 8Th St, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    16217 Sw 88Th St, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18600 Nw 87Th Ave, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5761 SW 40th St, Miami, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8279 W Flagler St, Miami, FL

  • Baptist Health Care

    123 Baptist Way, Pensacola, FL

  • Baptist Medical Towers

    1717 North E St, Pensacola, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    418 E. Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4900 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL

  • Baptist Medical Park

    5100 N 12Th Ave, Pensacola, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    110 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11611 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13562 University Plaza #301, Tampa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14831 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3440 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1383 E. Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2314 E Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3313 S Orange Blossom Trl, Kissimmee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    413 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4543 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1552 Bella Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2157 Everglades Ln, The Villages, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2903 Traverse Trl, The Villages, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    324 Heald Way, The Villages, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3465 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1800 Ne 12Th Ave, Gainesville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5700 Nw 23Rd St, Gainesville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6628 Nw 9Th Blvd, Gainesville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7050 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1800 W Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1915 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6365 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8500 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11121 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4884 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    776 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8855 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1050 37th Place, Vero Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3975 20th Street, Suite B &amp; C, Vero Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    500 21St Street, Vero Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5555 20Th St, Vero Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1411 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2051 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4700 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8136 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21653 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6853 Sw 18Th St, Boca Raton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7050 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10151 Enterprise Center Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11076 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2623 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11505 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5604 Cortez Rd. W, Bradenton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    701 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1219 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1831 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3220 N Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17445 Us Highway 192, Clermont, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2105 Hartwood Marsh Road, Clermont, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    265 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2685 SW 32nd Place, Ocala, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    303 Se 17Th St, Ocala, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8602 Sw 103Rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1010 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1400 South East Goldtree Dr, Port St Lucie, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1675 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1101 34Th St N, St Petersburg, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1173 62nd Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6006 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19336 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7007 Nightwalker Rd, Brooksville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2301 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4817-1 Milton Street, Cape Coral, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1500 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1663 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2783 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    915 Doyle Road, Deltona, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    15740 New Hampshire Court, Fort Myers, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4350 Fowler St, Fort Myers, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3705 W 20Th Ave., Hialeah, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    777 E 25Th St, Hialeah, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10000 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3343 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4600 Military Trl, Jupiter, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    901 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    120 International Parkway, Lake Mary, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2500 West Lake Mary Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3037 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4708 Exploration Ave, Lakeland, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10131 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2910 South Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1465 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1680 Eagle Harbor Parkway, Orange Park, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1040 Malabar Rd Se, Palm Bay, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    590 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9820 Alternate A1a, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    33 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    84 Pinnacles Drive, Palm Coast, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12237 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17900 NW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    24123 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2484 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2015 Hickory Tree Rd, Saint Cloud, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3000 17Th St., Saint Cloud, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3501 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8451 Shade Avenue, Sarasota, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3041 Landover Blvd., Spring Hill, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40 Seven Hills Dr, Spring Hill, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    340 CBL Dr, St Augustine, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4475 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1594 Capital Cir NW-1, Tallahassee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1605 E. Plaza Drive, Tallahassee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1370 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4150 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    26827 Foggy Creek Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    28500 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    745 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2135 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2725 Se Highway 70, Arcadia, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    20445 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1005 Us 27 S, Avon Park, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    380 S Main St, Belle Glade, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3591 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9550 Bonita Beach Rd, Bonita Springs, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    159 E. Bloomingdale Avenue, Brandon, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1239 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1530 Celebration Blvd., Celebration, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1611 Main St, Chipley, FL

  • Hendry Regional Medical Center

    524 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2901 Coral Hills Dr., Coral Springs, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4381 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7927 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19270 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40230 Highway 27, Davenport, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4801 S University Dr., Davie, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1814 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1702 N Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4900 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2600 Nw 87Th Ave, Doral, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11371 N Williams St, Dunnellon, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7036 Us Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2812 David Walker Road, Eustis, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1699 S 14Th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    348 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1491 SE 17th St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6900 Daniels Pkwy, Ft. Myers, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2940 S Highway 1, Ft. Pierce, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2002 Campbell Dr, Homestead, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8287 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7459 State Road 52, Hudson, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    212 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    210 S. Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL

  • Jay Hospital

    14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL

  • Advance Urgent Care of the Upper Keys

    100460 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2800 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    572 Us-441 S, Lady Lake, FL

  • Lake Butler Hospital

    850 East Main St, Lake Butler, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    289 Sw Stonegate Terrace, Lake City, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    129 Tower St, Lake Placid, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1424 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7697 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1301 2Nd Ave Sw, Largo, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    701 N. 14Th St, Leesburg, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3400 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    609 5Th St Sw, Live Oak, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1903 W Sr 434, Longwood, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    16541 Pointe Village Dr, Lutz, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2101 S Highway 77, Lynn Haven, FL

  • Marathon Health Center

    2805 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    682 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5901 Colonial Dr, Margate, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4767 Highway 90, Marianna, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    925 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1000 5Th Street, Miami Beach, FL

  • Walmart Health #3308

    1580 Branan Field Rd, Middleburg, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4965 Us-90, Milton, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17119 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18989 Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6551 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mt. Dora, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4741 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1996 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4585 Highway 20 East, Niceville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    15201 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 Nw 170Th St, North Miami Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14814 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    969 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    212 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3801 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2756 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3101 W PRINCETON ST, ORLANDO, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    372 West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1950 W Sr 426, Oviedo, FL

  • Baptist Medical Park Pace

    3874 Highway 90, Pace, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1024 S State Road 19, Palatka, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2885 Cafe Court, Palm City, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    31846 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3401 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3009 Highway 77, Panama City, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12107 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9521 South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    206 Alexander Street West, Plant City, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1867-1869 N. Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    898A North Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3863 South Nova Road, Port Orange, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1850 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    206 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13143 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1260 Us Highway 1, Rockledge, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    125 South State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3814 State Road 674, Ruskin, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    102 Lakeshore Dr, Saint Marys, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1418 W 1st St, Sanford, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13256 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11232 Park Blvd, Seminole, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6800 Gulfport Blvd S, South Pasadena, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    900 E Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1389 South Us Hwy 301, Sumterville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10058 West Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6848 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    707-1073 South Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3233 Garden St, Titusville, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10710 Sr 54, Trinity, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1933 State Road 60 East, Valrico, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    324 S. 6Th Ave, Wauchula, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2711 Executive Park Dr, Weston, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4928 Fl-674, Wimauma, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1372 6Th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2111 Glenwood Dr, Winter Park, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1132 E State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    464016 State Road 200, Yulee, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6719 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL

Start testing in Florida

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Florida

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 260+ Quest lab locations in Florida.

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