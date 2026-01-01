260+ Quest lab locations in Florida
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 260+ Quest lab locations across Florida, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Florida, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami, Pensacola, Tampa, Kissimmee, The Villages, and Gainesville, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Florida residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 261Quest lab locations in Florida
Quest Diagnostics
10043 University Blvd, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10437 Moss Park Rd, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
14050 Town Loop Blvd, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1430 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1603 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1700 Lucerne Ter, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2000 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2504 S Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5463 Gateway Circle, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
610 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7780 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
9350 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11701 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
13529 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
13720 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3980 3Rd St S, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4372 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4509-009 St. Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
510 Airport Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5298 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5960 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
9890 Hutchinson Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1050 Nw 14Th St, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10920 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11410 N Kendall Drive, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11485 Sw 40Th St, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
12554 Sw 120Th St, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
13808 Sw 8Th St, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
16217 Sw 88Th St, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
18600 Nw 87Th Ave, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5761 SW 40th St, Miami, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8279 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
Baptist Health Care
123 Baptist Way, Pensacola, FL
Baptist Medical Towers
1717 North E St, Pensacola, FL
Quest Diagnostics
418 E. Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4900 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL
Baptist Medical Park
5100 N 12Th Ave, Pensacola, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL
Quest Diagnostics
110 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11611 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
13562 University Plaza #301, Tampa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
14831 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3440 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1383 E. Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2314 E Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3313 S Orange Blossom Trl, Kissimmee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
413 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4543 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1552 Bella Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2157 Everglades Ln, The Villages, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2903 Traverse Trl, The Villages, FL
Quest Diagnostics
324 Heald Way, The Villages, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3465 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1800 Ne 12Th Ave, Gainesville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5700 Nw 23Rd St, Gainesville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6628 Nw 9Th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7050 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1800 W Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1915 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6365 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8500 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11121 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4884 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL
Quest Diagnostics
776 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8855 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1050 37th Place, Vero Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3975 20th Street, Suite B & C, Vero Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
500 21St Street, Vero Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5555 20Th St, Vero Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1411 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2051 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4700 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8136 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
21653 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6853 Sw 18Th St, Boca Raton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7050 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10151 Enterprise Center Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11076 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2623 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11505 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5604 Cortez Rd. W, Bradenton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
701 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1219 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1831 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3220 N Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL
Quest Diagnostics
17445 Us Highway 192, Clermont, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2105 Hartwood Marsh Road, Clermont, FL
Quest Diagnostics
265 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2685 SW 32nd Place, Ocala, FL
Quest Diagnostics
303 Se 17Th St, Ocala, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8602 Sw 103Rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1010 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1400 South East Goldtree Dr, Port St Lucie, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1675 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1101 34Th St N, St Petersburg, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1173 62nd Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6006 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL
Quest Diagnostics
19336 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7007 Nightwalker Rd, Brooksville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2301 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4817-1 Milton Street, Cape Coral, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1500 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1663 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2783 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL
Quest Diagnostics
915 Doyle Road, Deltona, FL
Quest Diagnostics
15740 New Hampshire Court, Fort Myers, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4350 Fowler St, Fort Myers, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3705 W 20Th Ave., Hialeah, FL
Quest Diagnostics
777 E 25Th St, Hialeah, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10000 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3343 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4600 Military Trl, Jupiter, FL
Quest Diagnostics
901 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL
Quest Diagnostics
120 International Parkway, Lake Mary, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2500 West Lake Mary Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3037 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4708 Exploration Ave, Lakeland, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10131 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2910 South Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1465 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1680 Eagle Harbor Parkway, Orange Park, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1040 Malabar Rd Se, Palm Bay, FL
Quest Diagnostics
590 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Quest Diagnostics
9820 Alternate A1a, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Quest Diagnostics
33 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL
Quest Diagnostics
84 Pinnacles Drive, Palm Coast, FL
Quest Diagnostics
12237 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Quest Diagnostics
17900 NW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
Quest Diagnostics
24123 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2484 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2015 Hickory Tree Rd, Saint Cloud, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3000 17Th St., Saint Cloud, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3501 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8451 Shade Avenue, Sarasota, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3041 Landover Blvd., Spring Hill, FL
Quest Diagnostics
40 Seven Hills Dr, Spring Hill, FL
Quest Diagnostics
340 CBL Dr, St Augustine, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4475 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1594 Capital Cir NW-1, Tallahassee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1605 E. Plaza Drive, Tallahassee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1370 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4150 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL
Quest Diagnostics
26827 Foggy Creek Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL
Quest Diagnostics
28500 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL
Quest Diagnostics
745 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2135 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2725 Se Highway 70, Arcadia, FL
Quest Diagnostics
20445 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1005 Us 27 S, Avon Park, FL
Quest Diagnostics
380 S Main St, Belle Glade, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3591 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL
Quest Diagnostics
9550 Bonita Beach Rd, Bonita Springs, FL
Quest Diagnostics
159 E. Bloomingdale Avenue, Brandon, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1239 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1530 Celebration Blvd., Celebration, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1611 Main St, Chipley, FL
Hendry Regional Medical Center
524 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2901 Coral Hills Dr., Coral Springs, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4381 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7927 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL
Quest Diagnostics
19270 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL
Quest Diagnostics
40230 Highway 27, Davenport, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4801 S University Dr., Davie, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1814 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1702 N Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4900 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2600 Nw 87Th Ave, Doral, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11371 N Williams St, Dunnellon, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7036 Us Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2812 David Walker Road, Eustis, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1699 S 14Th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
348 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1491 SE 17th St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6900 Daniels Pkwy, Ft. Myers, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2940 S Highway 1, Ft. Pierce, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2002 Campbell Dr, Homestead, FL
Quest Diagnostics
8287 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7459 State Road 52, Hudson, FL
Quest Diagnostics
212 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
210 S. Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL
Jay Hospital
14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL
Advance Urgent Care of the Upper Keys
100460 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2800 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL
Quest Diagnostics
572 Us-441 S, Lady Lake, FL
Lake Butler Hospital
850 East Main St, Lake Butler, FL
Quest Diagnostics
289 Sw Stonegate Terrace, Lake City, FL
Quest Diagnostics
129 Tower St, Lake Placid, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1424 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL
Quest Diagnostics
7697 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1301 2Nd Ave Sw, Largo, FL
Quest Diagnostics
701 N. 14Th St, Leesburg, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3400 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL
Quest Diagnostics
609 5Th St Sw, Live Oak, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1903 W Sr 434, Longwood, FL
Quest Diagnostics
16541 Pointe Village Dr, Lutz, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2101 S Highway 77, Lynn Haven, FL
Marathon Health Center
2805 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL
Quest Diagnostics
682 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, FL
Quest Diagnostics
5901 Colonial Dr, Margate, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4767 Highway 90, Marianna, FL
Quest Diagnostics
925 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1000 5Th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Walmart Health #3308
1580 Branan Field Rd, Middleburg, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4965 Us-90, Milton, FL
Quest Diagnostics
17119 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL
Quest Diagnostics
18989 Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6551 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mt. Dora, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4741 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1996 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4585 Highway 20 East, Niceville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
15201 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers, FL
Quest Diagnostics
100 Nw 170Th St, North Miami Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
14814 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL
Quest Diagnostics
969 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL
Quest Diagnostics
212 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3801 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2756 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3101 W PRINCETON ST, ORLANDO, FL
Quest Diagnostics
372 West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1950 W Sr 426, Oviedo, FL
Baptist Medical Park Pace
3874 Highway 90, Pace, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1024 S State Road 19, Palatka, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2885 Cafe Court, Palm City, FL
Quest Diagnostics
31846 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3401 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3009 Highway 77, Panama City, FL
Quest Diagnostics
12107 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
9521 South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL
Quest Diagnostics
206 Alexander Street West, Plant City, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1867-1869 N. Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
Quest Diagnostics
898A North Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3863 South Nova Road, Port Orange, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1850 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL
Quest Diagnostics
206 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL
Quest Diagnostics
13143 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1260 Us Highway 1, Rockledge, FL
Quest Diagnostics
125 South State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3814 State Road 674, Ruskin, FL
Quest Diagnostics
102 Lakeshore Dr, Saint Marys, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1418 W 1st St, Sanford, FL
Quest Diagnostics
13256 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL
Quest Diagnostics
11232 Park Blvd, Seminole, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6800 Gulfport Blvd S, South Pasadena, FL
Quest Diagnostics
900 E Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1389 South Us Hwy 301, Sumterville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10058 West Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6848 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Quest Diagnostics
707-1073 South Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
Quest Diagnostics
3233 Garden St, Titusville, FL
Quest Diagnostics
10710 Sr 54, Trinity, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1933 State Road 60 East, Valrico, FL
Quest Diagnostics
324 S. 6Th Ave, Wauchula, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2711 Executive Park Dr, Weston, FL
Quest Diagnostics
4928 Fl-674, Wimauma, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1372 6Th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL
Quest Diagnostics
2111 Glenwood Dr, Winter Park, FL
Quest Diagnostics
1132 E State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL
Quest Diagnostics
464016 State Road 200, Yulee, FL
Quest Diagnostics
6719 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 260+ Quest lab locations in Florida.