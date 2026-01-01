260+ Quest lab locations in Florida

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Florida, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami, Pensacola, Tampa, Kissimmee, The Villages, and Gainesville, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Florida residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).