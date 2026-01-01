30+ Quest lab locations in Indiana
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 30+ Quest lab locations across Indiana, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Indiana, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Louisville, BATESVILLE, Country Club Hills, Crawfordsville, and Crown Point, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Indiana residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 35Quest lab locations in Indiana
Quest Diagnostics
10122 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
1400 N Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
2001 W 86Th St Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
2040 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
3850 Shore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
7910 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
8330 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
8435 Clearvista Pl, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
8920 Southpointe Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Quest Diagnostics
13121 Olio Rd Ste 130, Fishers, IN
Quest Diagnostics
13914 Southeastern Pkwy, Fishers, IN
Quest Diagnostics
8890 E 116Th St, Fishers, IN
Quest Diagnostics
11911 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN
Quest Diagnostics
13420 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN
Quest Diagnostics
1169 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY
Quest Diagnostics
6400 Dutchmans Pkwy, Louisville, KY
Accudoc Urgent Care of Batesville
20 ALPINE DR, BATESVILLE, IN
Quest Diagnostics
4005 167Th St, Country Club Hills, IL
Quest Diagnostics
1601 Lafayette Rd, Crawfordsville, IN
Quest Diagnostics
119 E 93rd Ave, Crown Point, IN
Quest Diagnostics
740 W Green Meadows Dr, Greenfield, IN
Quest Diagnostics
333 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN
Quest Diagnostics
8205 E 56TH ST, INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Airbiohealth
1714 Charlestown New Albany Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
Quest Diagnostics
3419 S Lafountain St, Kokomo, IN
Quest Diagnostics
105 Executive Dr, Lafayette, IN
Quest Diagnostics
17665 Torrence Ave, Lansing, IL
Quest Diagnostics
9669 146th Street, Noblesville, IN
Quest Diagnostics
10837 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL
Quest Diagnostics
1100 S A St, Richmond, IN
Quest Diagnostics
1011 Main St, Speedway, IN
Quest Diagnostics
813 Porter Campus Dr, Valparaiso, IN
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 30+ Quest lab locations in Indiana.