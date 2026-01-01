 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

30+ Quest lab locations in Indiana

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 30+ Quest lab locations across Indiana, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Indiana

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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30+ Quest lab locations in Indiana

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Indiana, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Louisville, BATESVILLE, Country Club Hills, Crawfordsville, and Crown Point, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Indiana residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 35Quest lab locations in Indiana

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10122 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1400 N Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2001 W 86Th St Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2040 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3850 Shore Dr, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7910 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8330 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8435 Clearvista Pl, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8920 Southpointe Drive, Indianapolis, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13121 Olio Rd Ste 130, Fishers, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13914 Southeastern Pkwy, Fishers, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8890 E 116Th St, Fishers, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11911 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13420 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1169 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy, Louisville, KY

  • Accudoc Urgent Care of Batesville

    20 ALPINE DR, BATESVILLE, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4005 167Th St, Country Club Hills, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1601 Lafayette Rd, Crawfordsville, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    119 E 93rd Ave, Crown Point, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    740 W Green Meadows Dr, Greenfield, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    333 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8205 E 56TH ST, INDIANAPOLIS, IN

  • Airbiohealth

    1714 Charlestown New Albany Rd, Jeffersonville, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3419 S Lafountain St, Kokomo, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    105 Executive Dr, Lafayette, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17665 Torrence Ave, Lansing, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9669 146th Street, Noblesville, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10837 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1100 S A St, Richmond, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1011 Main St, Speedway, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    813 Porter Campus Dr, Valparaiso, IN

Start testing in Indiana

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Indiana

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 30+ Quest lab locations in Indiana.

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