30+ Quest lab locations in Indiana

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Indiana, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Louisville, BATESVILLE, Country Club Hills, Crawfordsville, and Crown Point, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Indiana residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).