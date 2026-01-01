Quest lab locations across Kentucky

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Kentucky, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Cincinnati, Louisville, Catlettsburg, Clarksville, Corbin, Erlanger, Jeffersonville, and Lexington, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Kentucky residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).