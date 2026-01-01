 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

Quest lab locations across Kentucky

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Kentucky, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

Start testing

Function Health vs Empirical Health in Kentucky

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

View all reviews

Quest lab locations across Kentucky

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Kentucky, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Cincinnati, Louisville, Catlettsburg, Clarksville, Corbin, Erlanger, Jeffersonville, and Lexington, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Kentucky residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 12Quest lab locations in Kentucky

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6700 Steger Dr, Cincinnati, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1169 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy, Louisville, KY

  • Akme Drug Testing- 3rd Party Draw Site

    3644 Louisa Rd, Catlettsburg, KY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    647 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1321 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY

  • Any Lab Test Now

    3413 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY

  • Airbiohealth

    1714 Charlestown New Albany Rd, Jeffersonville, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    141 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    268 Rolling Hills Blvd, Monticello, KY

  • Collier Medical Services

    1661 State Route 522, Wheelersburg, OH

Start testing in Kentucky

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Kentucky

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

Get started Contact us

Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Kentucky.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone