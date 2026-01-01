 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

70+ Quest lab locations in Maryland

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 70+ Quest lab locations across Maryland, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

Start testing

Function Health vs Empirical Health in Maryland

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

View all reviews

70+ Quest lab locations in Maryland

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Maryland, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Columbia, Alexandria, Baltimore, Bel Air, Bethesda, Catonsville, Easton, and Germantown, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Maryland residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 74Quest lab locations in Maryland

  • JHH

    10710 Charter Drive, Columbia, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5485 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3526 King St, Alexandria, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6162 Fuller Ct, Alexandria, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4401 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9110 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2227 Old Emmorton Rd, Bel Air, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    620 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5000 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6410 Rockledge Dr, Bethesda, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2 E Rolling Crossroads, Catonsville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    724 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD

  • UM Shore Regional Hlth Diagnostics Imaging Ctr

    10 Martin Ct, Easton, MD

  • UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

    219 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD

  • Germantown Emergency Room

    19731 Germantown Rd, Germantown, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    20528 Boland Farm Road, Germantown, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19415 Deerfield Avenue, Leesburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    521 E. Market St, Leesburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    300 Biddle Ave, Newark, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    A98 100 Omega Drive, Newark, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    23 Crossroads Dr, Owings Mills, MD

  • Owings Mills Internal Medicine

    5 Park Center Ct, Owings Mills, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1838 Greene Tree Rd, Pikesville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4000 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    15225 Shady Grove Road, Rockville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9707 Medical Center Drive, Rockville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10801 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11886 Healing Way, Silver Spring, MD

  • Stafford Urgent Care

    422 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    608 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    515 Fairmount Ave, Towson, MD

  • Towson Medical Associates

    7801 York Rd, Towson, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    222 Washington Road, Westminster, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    41 Magna Way, Westminster, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    820 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21785 Filigree Court, Ashburn, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4000 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD

  • Luminis Health AAMC

    1630 Main St, Chester, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9131 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6201 Greenbelt Rd, College Park, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1102 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7544 Holabird Ave, Dundalk, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1532 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1000 E Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9055 Chevrolet Drive, Ellicott City, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    165 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    20211 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2644 Chapel Lake Dr, Gambrills, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    200 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7500 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11110 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7643 Arundel Mills Blvd, Hanover, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40 Shining Willow Way, La Plata, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14201 Laurel Park Drive, Laurel, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1205 York Road, Lutherville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1688 Anderson Rd, Mc Lean, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    102 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Middletown, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    38025 Town Center Drive, Millville, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8114 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18111 Prince Philip Drive, Olney, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6235 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD

  • Health Park at Hereford

    14A Mount Carmel Rd, Parkton, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8858 Waltham Woods Rd, Parkville, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    120 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    712 E Main St, Salisbury, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7610 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3460 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2021 K St Nw, Washington, DC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    626 E Main St, Waynesboro, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1011 W Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11201 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2080 Daniel Stuart Square, Woodbridge, VA

Start testing in Maryland

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Maryland

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

Get started Contact us

Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 70+ Quest lab locations in Maryland.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone