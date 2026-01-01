70+ Quest lab locations in Maryland

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Maryland, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Columbia, Alexandria, Baltimore, Bel Air, Bethesda, Catonsville, Easton, and Germantown, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Maryland residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).