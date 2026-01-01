70+ Quest lab locations in Maryland
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 70+ Quest lab locations across Maryland, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Maryland, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Columbia, Alexandria, Baltimore, Bel Air, Bethesda, Catonsville, Easton, and Germantown, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Maryland residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 74Quest lab locations in Maryland
JHH
10710 Charter Drive, Columbia, MD
Quest Diagnostics
11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
Quest Diagnostics
5485 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
Quest Diagnostics
3526 King St, Alexandria, VA
Quest Diagnostics
6162 Fuller Ct, Alexandria, VA
Quest Diagnostics
4401 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD
Quest Diagnostics
9110 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD
Quest Diagnostics
2227 Old Emmorton Rd, Bel Air, MD
Quest Diagnostics
620 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD
Quest Diagnostics
5000 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD
Quest Diagnostics
6410 Rockledge Dr, Bethesda, MD
Quest Diagnostics
2 E Rolling Crossroads, Catonsville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
724 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD
UM Shore Regional Hlth Diagnostics Imaging Ctr
10 Martin Ct, Easton, MD
UM Shore Medical Center at Easton
219 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD
Germantown Emergency Room
19731 Germantown Rd, Germantown, MD
Quest Diagnostics
20528 Boland Farm Road, Germantown, MD
Quest Diagnostics
19415 Deerfield Avenue, Leesburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
521 E. Market St, Leesburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
300 Biddle Ave, Newark, DE
Quest Diagnostics
A98 100 Omega Drive, Newark, DE
Quest Diagnostics
23 Crossroads Dr, Owings Mills, MD
Owings Mills Internal Medicine
5 Park Center Ct, Owings Mills, MD
Quest Diagnostics
1838 Greene Tree Rd, Pikesville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
4000 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
15225 Shady Grove Road, Rockville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
9707 Medical Center Drive, Rockville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
10801 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD
Quest Diagnostics
11886 Healing Way, Silver Spring, MD
Stafford Urgent Care
422 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA
Quest Diagnostics
608 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA
Quest Diagnostics
515 Fairmount Ave, Towson, MD
Towson Medical Associates
7801 York Rd, Towson, MD
Quest Diagnostics
222 Washington Road, Westminster, MD
Quest Diagnostics
41 Magna Way, Westminster, MD
Quest Diagnostics
820 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD
Quest Diagnostics
21785 Filigree Court, Ashburn, VA
Quest Diagnostics
4000 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD
Luminis Health AAMC
1630 Main St, Chester, MD
Quest Diagnostics
9131 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD
Quest Diagnostics
6201 Greenbelt Rd, College Park, MD
Quest Diagnostics
1102 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE
Quest Diagnostics
7544 Holabird Ave, Dundalk, MD
Quest Diagnostics
1532 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
Quest Diagnostics
1000 E Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD
Quest Diagnostics
9055 Chevrolet Drive, Ellicott City, MD
Quest Diagnostics
165 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD
Quest Diagnostics
20211 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
Quest Diagnostics
2644 Chapel Lake Dr, Gambrills, MD
Quest Diagnostics
200 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Quest Diagnostics
7500 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
Quest Diagnostics
11110 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD
Quest Diagnostics
7643 Arundel Mills Blvd, Hanover, MD
Quest Diagnostics
40 Shining Willow Way, La Plata, MD
Quest Diagnostics
14201 Laurel Park Drive, Laurel, MD
Quest Diagnostics
1205 York Road, Lutherville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
1688 Anderson Rd, Mc Lean, VA
Quest Diagnostics
102 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Middletown, DE
Quest Diagnostics
38025 Town Center Drive, Millville, DE
Quest Diagnostics
8114 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD
Quest Diagnostics
18111 Prince Philip Drive, Olney, MD
Quest Diagnostics
6235 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
Health Park at Hereford
14A Mount Carmel Rd, Parkton, MD
Quest Diagnostics
8858 Waltham Woods Rd, Parkville, MD
Quest Diagnostics
120 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD
Quest Diagnostics
712 E Main St, Salisbury, MD
Quest Diagnostics
14 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling, VA
Quest Diagnostics
7610 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Quest Diagnostics
3460 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD
Quest Diagnostics
2021 K St Nw, Washington, DC
Quest Diagnostics
626 E Main St, Waynesboro, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1011 W Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA
Quest Diagnostics
11201 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Quest Diagnostics
2080 Daniel Stuart Square, Woodbridge, VA
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 70+ Quest lab locations in Maryland.