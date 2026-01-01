80+ Quest lab locations in Massachusetts
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 80+ Quest lab locations across Massachusetts, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Massachusetts, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Worcester, Brockton, Brighton, Leominster, Methuen, Norwood, Shrewsbury, and Taunton, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Massachusetts residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 82Quest lab locations in Massachusetts
Quest Diagnostics
1 W Boylston St, Worcester, MA
Quest Diagnostics
100 MLK, Jr. Blvd, Worcester, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
291 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA
Quest Diagnostics
328 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA
Quest Diagnostics
1 Pearl Street, Brockton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
210 Quincy Ave, Brockton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
830 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
11 Nevins St, Brighton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
280 Washington St, Suite 101, Brighton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
79 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
85 North Main Street, Leominster, MA
Quest Diagnostics
380R Merrimack Street, Methuen, MA
Quest Diagnostics
60 East St, Methuen, MA
Quest Diagnostics
134 Nahatan St, Norwood, MA
Quest Diagnostics
95 Chapel St, G5, Norwood, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
26 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
604 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA
Quest Diagnostics
2005 Bay St, Taunton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
72 Washington St, Taunton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
10 Center St, Winsted, CT
Quest Diagnostics
80 S Main St, Winsted, CT
Quest Diagnostics
22 Mill Street, Suite 107, Arlington, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
250 Hampton St, Auburn, MA
Quest Diagnostics
198 Groton Rd, Ayer, MA
Quest Diagnostics
319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA
Quest Diagnostics
340 Wood Rd, Suite 302, Braintree, MA
Quest Diagnostics
1180 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Quest Diagnostics
68 N Main St, Carver, MA
Quest Diagnostics
39 Village Square, Chelmsford, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
201 Highland St, Clinton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
223 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Cohasset, MA
Quest Diagnostics
2295 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, RI
Quest Diagnostics
180 Endicott Street, Danvers, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
15 West St, Douglas, MA
Quest Diagnostics
1421 Orleans Rd, Route 39, E. Harwich, MA
Quest Diagnostics
54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT
Quest Diagnostics
101 President Ave, 1st Floor, Fall River, MA
Quest Diagnostics
350 Gifford St, Ste 15-17, Falmouth, MA
Quest Diagnostics
370 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA
Quest Diagnostics
10 Commercial St, Foxboro, MA
Quest Diagnostics
61 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA
Quest Diagnostics
175 Connors St, Gardner, MA
Quest Diagnostics
18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT
Quest Diagnostics
710 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA
Quest Diagnostics
62 Brown St, Haverhill, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
52 Boyden Rd, Holden, MA
Quest Diagnostics
69 Camp Street, Hyannis, MA
Quest Diagnostics
101 Amesbury St, Suite 204, Lawrence, MA
Quest Diagnostics
700 Rogers St, Lowell, MA
Mashpee Rogers Outpatient Service
5 Industrial Dr, Mashpee, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
1575 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA
Quest Diagnostics
50 Tremont St, Melrose, MA
Quest Diagnostics
511 West Grove Street, Middleborough, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
91 Water St, Milford, MA
Quest Diagnostics
300 Main St, Nashua, NH
Quest Diagnostics
651 Orchard St, New Bedford, MA
Quest Diagnostics Pondville Medical
31 Pine St, Norfolk, MA
Quest Diagnostics
203 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA
Quest Diagnostics
237 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA
Quest Diagnostics
6 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
333 Sw Cutoff, Northborough, MA
Quest Diagnostics
23 W Bay Rd, Osterville, MA
Quest Diagnostics
333 School Street, Pawtucket, RI
Quest Diagnostics
49 Atwood Road, Pelham, NH
Quest Diagnostics
42 Summer St, Pittsfield, MA
Quest Diagnostics
57 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth, MA
Quest Diagnostics
200 Griffin Rd, Portsmouth, NH
Quest Diagnostics
49 Harry Kemp Way, Provincetown, MA
Quest Diagnostics
62 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT
Quest Diagnostics
500 Congress St, Ste 1E, Quincy, MA
Quest Diagnostics
562 Washington Street, S. Attleboro, MA
Quest Diagnostics
851 Main Street, S. Weymouth, MA
Sandwich Stoneman Outreach Services
2 Jan Sebastian Way, Sandwich, MA
Quest Diagnostics
1284 Saint James Ave, Springfield, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
156-160 Worcester Providence Tpke, Sutton, MA
Quest Diagnostics
20 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
Quest Diagnostics
106 Main Street, Wareham, MA
Quest Diagnostics
3130 State Hwy Rte 6, Wellfleet, MA
Quest Diagnostics
935 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA
Quest Diagnostics MA LLC
154 East Main Street, Westborough, MA
Quest Diagnostics
2 Concorde Way, Building 3A, Windsor Locks, CT
Quest Diagnostics
923 Main Street Route 6A, Yarmouth Port, MA
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 80+ Quest lab locations in Massachusetts.