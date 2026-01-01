 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

80+ Quest lab locations in Massachusetts

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 80+ Quest lab locations across Massachusetts, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Massachusetts

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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80+ Quest lab locations in Massachusetts

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Massachusetts, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Worcester, Brockton, Brighton, Leominster, Methuen, Norwood, Shrewsbury, and Taunton, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Massachusetts residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 82Quest lab locations in Massachusetts

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1 W Boylston St, Worcester, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 MLK, Jr. Blvd, Worcester, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    291 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    328 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1 Pearl Street, Brockton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    210 Quincy Ave, Brockton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    830 Oak Street, Brockton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11 Nevins St, Brighton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    280 Washington St, Suite 101, Brighton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    79 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    85 North Main Street, Leominster, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    380R Merrimack Street, Methuen, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    60 East St, Methuen, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    134 Nahatan St, Norwood, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    95 Chapel St, G5, Norwood, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    26 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    604 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2005 Bay St, Taunton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    72 Washington St, Taunton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10 Center St, Winsted, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    80 S Main St, Winsted, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    22 Mill Street, Suite 107, Arlington, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    250 Hampton St, Auburn, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    198 Groton Rd, Ayer, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    340 Wood Rd, Suite 302, Braintree, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1180 Beacon St, Brookline, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    68 N Main St, Carver, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    39 Village Square, Chelmsford, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    201 Highland St, Clinton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    223 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Cohasset, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2295 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, RI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    180 Endicott Street, Danvers, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    15 West St, Douglas, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1421 Orleans Rd, Route 39, E. Harwich, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    101 President Ave, 1st Floor, Fall River, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    350 Gifford St, Ste 15-17, Falmouth, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    370 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10 Commercial St, Foxboro, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    61 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    175 Connors St, Gardner, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    710 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    62 Brown St, Haverhill, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    52 Boyden Rd, Holden, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    69 Camp Street, Hyannis, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    101 Amesbury St, Suite 204, Lawrence, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    700 Rogers St, Lowell, MA

  • Mashpee Rogers Outpatient Service

    5 Industrial Dr, Mashpee, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    1575 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    50 Tremont St, Melrose, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    511 West Grove Street, Middleborough, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    91 Water St, Milford, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    300 Main St, Nashua, NH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    651 Orchard St, New Bedford, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics Pondville Medical

    31 Pine St, Norfolk, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    203 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    237 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    333 Sw Cutoff, Northborough, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    23 W Bay Rd, Osterville, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    333 School Street, Pawtucket, RI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    49 Atwood Road, Pelham, NH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    42 Summer St, Pittsfield, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    57 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    200 Griffin Rd, Portsmouth, NH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    49 Harry Kemp Way, Provincetown, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    62 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    500 Congress St, Ste 1E, Quincy, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    562 Washington Street, S. Attleboro, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    851 Main Street, S. Weymouth, MA

  • Sandwich Stoneman Outreach Services

    2 Jan Sebastian Way, Sandwich, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1284 Saint James Ave, Springfield, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    156-160 Worcester Providence Tpke, Sutton, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    20 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    106 Main Street, Wareham, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3130 State Hwy Rte 6, Wellfleet, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    935 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics MA LLC

    154 East Main Street, Westborough, MA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2 Concorde Way, Building 3A, Windsor Locks, CT

  • Quest Diagnostics

    923 Main Street Route 6A, Yarmouth Port, MA

Start testing in Massachusetts

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Massachusetts

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 80+ Quest lab locations in Massachusetts.

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