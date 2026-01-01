80+ Quest lab locations in Massachusetts

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Massachusetts, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Worcester, Brockton, Brighton, Leominster, Methuen, Norwood, Shrewsbury, and Taunton, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Massachusetts residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).