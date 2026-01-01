30+ Quest lab locations in Michigan

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Michigan, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Bay City, Belmont, Burton, Cadillac, and Clarkston, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Michigan residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).