30+ Quest lab locations in Michigan
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 30+ Quest lab locations across Michigan, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Michigan, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Bay City, Belmont, Burton, Cadillac, and Clarkston, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Michigan residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 37Quest lab locations in Michigan
Walmart-Quest_Flint_P0325a
4313 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI
Quest Diagnostics
5080 Villa Linde Pkwy, Flint, MI
Quest Diagnostics
G1071 N Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI
Quest Diagnostics
234 W Caroline St, Fenton, MI
Quest Diagnostics
425 N Fenway Dr, Fenton, MI
Quest Diagnostics
3434 Regency Park Dr, Grand Blanc, MI
Quest Diagnostics
6011 Porter Rd, Grand Blanc, MI
Quest Diagnostics
1580 S Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI
Quest Diagnostics
6231 West River Dr NE, Belmont, MI
Quest Diagnostics
5323 E Court St N, Burton, MI
Quest Diagnostics
520 Cobb St, Cadillac, MI
Quest Diagnostics
5825 S Main St, Clarkston, MI
Quest Diagnostics
18400 Hall Rd, Clinton Twp, MI
Quest Diagnostics
3301 N Pontiac Trl, Commerce Township, MI
Quest Diagnostics
1097 S State Rd, Davison, MI
Quest Diagnostics
25070 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Quest Diagnostics
2025 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
Quest Diagnostics
487 N Main St, Frankenmuth, MI
Quest Diagnostics
1971 E Beltline Ave Ne, Grand Rapids, MI
Quest Diagnostics
5555 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
Quest Diagnostics
1424 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI
Quest Diagnostics
944 Baldwin Rd, Lapeer, MI
Quest Diagnostics
11583 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI
Quest Diagnostics
555 W Wackerly St, Midland, MI
Quest Diagnostics
2150 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Quest Diagnostics
11515 N Saginaw St, Mount Morris, MI
Quest Diagnostics
520 N. Mission, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Quest Diagnostics
433 Seminole Rd, Muskegon, MI
Quest Diagnostics
40015 Grand River Rd, Novi, MI
Quest Diagnostics
19020 Fort St, Riverview, MI
Quest Diagnostics
135 Barclay Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
Quest Diagnostics
2062 N Center Rd, Saginaw, MI
Quest Diagnostics
2500 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI
Quest Diagnostics
23077 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI
Quest Diagnostics
5821 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH
Quest Diagnostics
38815 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI
Quest Diagnostics
3935 Lake Michigan Dr Nw, Walker, MI
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 30+ Quest lab locations in Michigan.