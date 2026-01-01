 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

30+ Quest lab locations in Michigan

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 30+ Quest lab locations across Michigan, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Michigan

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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30+ Quest lab locations in Michigan

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Michigan, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Bay City, Belmont, Burton, Cadillac, and Clarkston, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Michigan residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 37Quest lab locations in Michigan

  • Walmart-Quest_Flint_P0325a

    4313 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5080 Villa Linde Pkwy, Flint, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    G1071 N Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    234 W Caroline St, Fenton, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    425 N Fenway Dr, Fenton, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3434 Regency Park Dr, Grand Blanc, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6011 Porter Rd, Grand Blanc, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1580 S Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6231 West River Dr NE, Belmont, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5323 E Court St N, Burton, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    520 Cobb St, Cadillac, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5825 S Main St, Clarkston, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18400 Hall Rd, Clinton Twp, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3301 N Pontiac Trl, Commerce Township, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1097 S State Rd, Davison, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    25070 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2025 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    487 N Main St, Frankenmuth, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1971 E Beltline Ave Ne, Grand Rapids, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5555 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1424 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    944 Baldwin Rd, Lapeer, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11583 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    555 W Wackerly St, Midland, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2150 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11515 N Saginaw St, Mount Morris, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    520 N. Mission, Mt. Pleasant, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    433 Seminole Rd, Muskegon, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40015 Grand River Rd, Novi, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19020 Fort St, Riverview, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    135 Barclay Cir, Rochester Hills, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2062 N Center Rd, Saginaw, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2500 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    23077 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5821 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    38815 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3935 Lake Michigan Dr Nw, Walker, MI

Start testing in Michigan

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Michigan

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 30+ Quest lab locations in Michigan.

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