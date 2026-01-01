50+ Quest lab locations in Missouri
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 50+ Quest lab locations across Missouri, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Missouri, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Saint Louis, Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, Chesterfield, Joplin, Washington, and Alton, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Missouri residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 56Quest lab locations in Missouri
Quest Diagnostics
12700 Southfork Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Quest Diagnostics
40 N Kingshighway, Saint Louis, MO
Quest Diagnostics
621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Quest Diagnostics
701 S New Ballas Road, Saint Louis, MO
Quest Diagnostics
7345 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Quest Diagnostics
9950 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Mercy
1965 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO
Mercy
2115 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO
IPE Screening
220 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO
Mercy
3231 S National, Springfield, MO
Quest Diagnostics
3302 South National, Springfield, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1000 Eleven S, Columbia, IL
Quest Diagnostics
1000 W Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO
Quest Diagnostics
2003 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
Quest Diagnostics
2475 Broadway Bluffs Dr, Columbia, MO
Quest Diagnostics
10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
Quest Diagnostics
3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Quest Diagnostics
5400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
Quest Diagnostics
9151 NE 81st Ter, Kansas City, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1585 Woodlake Dr, Chesterfield, MO
Quest Diagnostics
17300 N Outer 40, Chesterfield, MO
Mercy
100 Mercy Way, Joplin, MO
Quest Diagnostics
2727 E 32Nd St, Joplin, MO
Mercy Hospital Washington
901 East Fifth St, Washington, MO
Quest Diagnostics
901 Patients First Dr, Washington, MO
Quest Diagnostics
237 E Center Dr, Alton, IL
Quest Diagnostics
12 Arnold Mall, Arnold, MO
Mercy
15945 Clayton Rd, Ballwin, MO
Quest Diagnostics
3030 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL
Quest Diagnostics
8425 Clint Dr, Belton, MO
Quest Diagnostics
159 E Macarthur Dr, Bethalto, IL
Quest Diagnostics
711 Nw Hwy 7, Blue Springs, MO
Quest Diagnostics
800 State Highway 248, Branson, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1417 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO
Lab Health, LLC
706 W Fairview Ave, Carthage, MO
Quest Diagnostics
98 The Legends Pkwy, Eureka, MO
Quest Diagnostics
539 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1463 US Highway 61, Festus, MO
Quest Diagnostics
8186 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, MO
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
601 E 13Th St, Grove, OK
Cass Regional Medical Center
2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO
Quest Diagnostics
19550 E 39th St S, Independence, MO
Quest Diagnostics
999 Diamond Rdg, Jefferson City, MO
Quest Diagnostics
463 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1555 Ne Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO
Quest Diagnostics
8609 College Blvd, Lenexa, KS
Quest Diagnostics
530 East 24 Hwy, Moberly, MO
Quest Diagnostics
2700 Clay Edwards Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Quest Diagnostics
3449 Pheasant Meadow Dr, O Fallon, MO
Quest Diagnostics
316 W Us Highway 40, Odessa, MO
Quest Diagnostics
12140 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS
Quest Diagnostics
1605 Martin Springs Dr, Rolla, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1213 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO
Quest Diagnostics
4101 Mexico Rd, Saint Peters, MO
Quest Diagnostics
990 Winchester Dr, Sedalia, MO
Quest Diagnostics
1201 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 50+ Quest lab locations in Missouri.