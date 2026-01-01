 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

50+ Quest lab locations in Missouri

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 50+ Quest lab locations across Missouri, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Missouri

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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50+ Quest lab locations in Missouri

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Missouri, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Saint Louis, Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, Chesterfield, Joplin, Washington, and Alton, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Missouri residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 56Quest lab locations in Missouri

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12700 Southfork Rd, Saint Louis, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40 N Kingshighway, Saint Louis, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    701 S New Ballas Road, Saint Louis, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7345 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9950 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO

  • Mercy

    1965 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO

  • Mercy

    2115 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO

  • IPE Screening

    220 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO

  • Mercy

    3231 S National, Springfield, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3302 South National, Springfield, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1000 Eleven S, Columbia, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1000 W Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2003 W Broadway, Columbia, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2475 Broadway Bluffs Dr, Columbia, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9151 NE 81st Ter, Kansas City, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1585 Woodlake Dr, Chesterfield, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17300 N Outer 40, Chesterfield, MO

  • Mercy

    100 Mercy Way, Joplin, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2727 E 32Nd St, Joplin, MO

  • Mercy Hospital Washington

    901 East Fifth St, Washington, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    901 Patients First Dr, Washington, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    237 E Center Dr, Alton, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12 Arnold Mall, Arnold, MO

  • Mercy

    15945 Clayton Rd, Ballwin, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3030 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8425 Clint Dr, Belton, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    159 E Macarthur Dr, Bethalto, IL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    711 Nw Hwy 7, Blue Springs, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    800 State Highway 248, Branson, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1417 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO

  • Lab Health, LLC

    706 W Fairview Ave, Carthage, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    98 The Legends Pkwy, Eureka, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    539 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1463 US Highway 61, Festus, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8186 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, MO

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    601 E 13Th St, Grove, OK

  • Cass Regional Medical Center

    2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19550 E 39th St S, Independence, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    999 Diamond Rdg, Jefferson City, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    463 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1555 Ne Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8609 College Blvd, Lenexa, KS

  • Quest Diagnostics

    530 East 24 Hwy, Moberly, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2700 Clay Edwards Dr, North Kansas City, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3449 Pheasant Meadow Dr, O Fallon, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    316 W Us Highway 40, Odessa, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12140 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1605 Martin Springs Dr, Rolla, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1213 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4101 Mexico Rd, Saint Peters, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    990 Winchester Dr, Sedalia, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1201 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO

Start testing in Missouri

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Missouri

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 50+ Quest lab locations in Missouri.

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