50+ Quest lab locations in Missouri

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Missouri, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Saint Louis, Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, Chesterfield, Joplin, Washington, and Alton, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Missouri residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).