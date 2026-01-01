20+ Quest lab locations in Nevada
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 20+ Quest lab locations across Nevada, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Nevada, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Reno, Bullhead City, BULLHEAD CITY, Carson City, and Mesquite, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Nevada residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 26Quest lab locations in Nevada
Quest Diagnostics
305 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
3150 N Tenaya Wy, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
4230 Burnham Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
4266 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
5608 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
7460 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
761 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
7891 W Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
900 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
9420 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
10001 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
210 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
2265 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
2465 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
6301 Mountain Vista St, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
800 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
Quest Diagnostics
1815 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
6945 Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
Quest Diagnostics
343 Elm St, Reno, NV
Quest Diagnostics
6502 S Mccarran Blvd, Reno, NV
Sonora Quest Laboratories
1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ
Sonora Quest Laboratories
3003 HIGHWAY 95, BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Quest Diagnostics
2874 N Carson St, Carson City, NV
Quest Diagnostics
350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite, NV
Quest Diagnostics
150 S Highway 160, Pahrump, NV
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 20+ Quest lab locations in Nevada.