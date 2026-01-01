 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

20+ Quest lab locations in Nevada

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 20+ Quest lab locations across Nevada, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Nevada

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
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100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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20+ Quest lab locations in Nevada

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Nevada, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Reno, Bullhead City, BULLHEAD CITY, Carson City, and Mesquite, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Nevada residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 26Quest lab locations in Nevada

  • Quest Diagnostics

    305 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3150 N Tenaya Wy, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4230 Burnham Ave, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4266 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5608 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7460 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    761 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7891 W Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    900 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9420 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10001 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    210 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2265 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2465 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6301 Mountain Vista St, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    800 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1815 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6945 Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    343 Elm St, Reno, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6502 S Mccarran Blvd, Reno, NV

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories

    3003 HIGHWAY 95, BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2874 N Carson St, Carson City, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite, NV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    150 S Highway 160, Pahrump, NV

Start testing in Nevada

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Nevada

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 20+ Quest lab locations in Nevada.

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