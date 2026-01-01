20+ Quest lab locations in Nevada

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Nevada, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Reno, Bullhead City, BULLHEAD CITY, Carson City, and Mesquite, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Nevada residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).