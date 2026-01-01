Quest lab locations across New Mexico

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across New Mexico, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in El Paso, Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Clovis, Las Cruces, Los Lunas, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, so most New Mexico residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).