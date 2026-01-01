 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

Quest lab locations across New Mexico

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across New Mexico, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in New Mexico

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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Quest lab locations across New Mexico

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across New Mexico, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in El Paso, Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Clovis, Las Cruces, Los Lunas, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, so most New Mexico residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 15Quest lab locations in New Mexico

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1900 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4930 Osborne Dr, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7470 Cimarron Market Ave, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    840 E Redd Rd, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10511 Golf Course Road NW, Albuquerque, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2121 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2901 Transport St Se, Albuquerque, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5150 Journal Center, Albuquerque, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2751 Scenic Drive, Alamogordo, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    604 West 21st Street, Clovis, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3851 E Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    106 Main Street NE, Los Lunas, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1721 Rio Rancho Boulevard SE, Rio Rancho, NM

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3005 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM

Start testing in New Mexico

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in New Mexico

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across New Mexico.

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