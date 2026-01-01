Quest lab locations across New Mexico
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across New Mexico, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across New Mexico, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in El Paso, Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Clovis, Las Cruces, Los Lunas, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, so most New Mexico residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 15Quest lab locations in New Mexico
Quest Diagnostics
1900 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4930 Osborne Dr, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7470 Cimarron Market Ave, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
840 E Redd Rd, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
10511 Golf Course Road NW, Albuquerque, NM
Quest Diagnostics
2121 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, NM
Quest Diagnostics
2901 Transport St Se, Albuquerque, NM
Quest Diagnostics
5150 Journal Center, Albuquerque, NM
Quest Diagnostics
2751 Scenic Drive, Alamogordo, NM
Quest Diagnostics
604 West 21st Street, Clovis, NM
Quest Diagnostics
3851 E Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
Quest Diagnostics
106 Main Street NE, Los Lunas, NM
Quest Diagnostics
1721 Rio Rancho Boulevard SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Quest Diagnostics
3005 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across New Mexico.