 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

Quest lab locations across North Carolina

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across North Carolina, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in North Carolina

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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Quest lab locations across North Carolina

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across North Carolina, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Charlotte, Cary, Asheville, Danville, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Goldsboro, and Greensboro, and dozens of smaller towns, so most North Carolina residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 24Quest lab locations in North Carolina

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11111 Carmel Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1918 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3541 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1021 Darrington Dr, Cary, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    103 Baines Court, Cary, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    417 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1108 Main St, Danville, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    405 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC

  • Medscreen

    2311 Aberdeen Blvd, Gastonia, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2400 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1002 N Church St, Greensboro, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2459 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC

  • Pro Lab 6, LLC

    85 Seasons Ln, Hiawassee, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1781 Tate Blvd South East, Hickory, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1011 N. Lindsay Street, High Point, NC

  • Any Lab Test Now

    14231 Market Square Dr, Huntersville, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    901 Meeting Street, Lancaster, SC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    544 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8000 Town Dr, Raleigh, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    621 S Main St, Reidsville, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    200 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill, SC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    804 English Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2032 S 17Th St, Wilmington, NC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    200 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC

Start testing in North Carolina

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in North Carolina

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across North Carolina.

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