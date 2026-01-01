Quest lab locations across North Carolina

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across North Carolina, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Charlotte, Cary, Asheville, Danville, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Goldsboro, and Greensboro, and dozens of smaller towns, so most North Carolina residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).