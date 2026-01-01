Quest lab locations across North Carolina
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across North Carolina, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across North Carolina, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Charlotte, Cary, Asheville, Danville, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Goldsboro, and Greensboro, and dozens of smaller towns, so most North Carolina residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 24Quest lab locations in North Carolina
Quest Diagnostics
11111 Carmel Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Quest Diagnostics
1918 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
Quest Diagnostics
3541 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
Quest Diagnostics
1021 Darrington Dr, Cary, NC
Quest Diagnostics
103 Baines Court, Cary, NC
Quest Diagnostics
417 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC
Quest Diagnostics
1108 Main St, Danville, VA
Quest Diagnostics
405 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC
Medscreen
2311 Aberdeen Blvd, Gastonia, NC
Quest Diagnostics
2400 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC
Quest Diagnostics
1002 N Church St, Greensboro, NC
Quest Diagnostics
2459 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC
Pro Lab 6, LLC
85 Seasons Ln, Hiawassee, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1781 Tate Blvd South East, Hickory, NC
Quest Diagnostics
1011 N. Lindsay Street, High Point, NC
Any Lab Test Now
14231 Market Square Dr, Huntersville, NC
Quest Diagnostics
901 Meeting Street, Lancaster, SC
Quest Diagnostics
544 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC
Quest Diagnostics
8000 Town Dr, Raleigh, NC
Quest Diagnostics
621 S Main St, Reidsville, NC
Quest Diagnostics
200 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill, SC
Quest Diagnostics
804 English Rd, Rocky Mount, NC
Quest Diagnostics
2032 S 17Th St, Wilmington, NC
Quest Diagnostics
200 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across North Carolina.