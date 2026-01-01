140+ Quest lab locations in Ohio

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Ohio, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Columbus, Akron, Delaware, Ashland, Beachwood, Dublin, Athens, and Mansfield, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Ohio residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).