 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

140+ Quest lab locations in Ohio

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 140+ Quest lab locations across Ohio, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Ohio

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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140+ Quest lab locations in Ohio

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Ohio, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Columbus, Akron, Delaware, Ashland, Beachwood, Dublin, Athens, and Mansfield, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Ohio residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 142Quest lab locations in Ohio

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2222 Welcome Place, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    285 E State St, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3430 Ohiohealth Pkwy, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3705 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    500 E Main St, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5100 W/ Broad St, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5193 W Broad St, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    99 N Brice Rd North, Columbus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1 Park West Blvd, Akron, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1260 Independence Ave, Akron, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3800 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    605 North Cleveland Massillon Rd, Akron, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2295 W. William St, Delaware, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    561 W. Central Ave, Delaware, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7853 Pacer Drive, Delaware, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    801 Ohiohealth Blvd, Delaware, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1025 Center St, Ashland, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1720 Ohiohealth Way, Ashland, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1941 South Baney Road, Ashland, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    633 East Main Street, Ashland, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    25501 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3909 Orange Pl, Beachwood, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3999 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    250 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5130 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6905 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    26 Hospital Dr, Athens, OH

  • O'Blenness Hospital Stats

    55 Hospital Dr, Athens, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    55 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1033 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    770 Balgreen Dr, Mansfield, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1069 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    130 University Dr, Marion, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    26908 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    960 Clague Rd, Westlake, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3315 North Ridge Rd East, Ashtabula, OH

  • Prospect Urgent Care

    417 W Prospect Rd, Ashtabula, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    165 5Th St Se, Barberton, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    201 5Th St Ne, Barberton, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6700 Steger Dr, Cincinnati, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1434 Circleville Plaza Dr, Circleville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    600 N Pickaway St, Circleville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    462 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    96 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1120 E Broad St, Elyria, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    125 E Broad St, Elyria, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    504 Havens Corner Rd, Gahanna, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    765 N. Hamilton Rd, Gahanna, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3780 Medina Rd., Medina, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4001 Carrick Dr, Medina, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9213 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    146 Enclave Dr, New Castle, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2004 W State St, New Castle, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    145 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    60 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2451 Edison Blvd, Twinsburg, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8819 Commons Blvd, Twinsburg, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1835 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3838 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1250 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    214 Towne Center Blvd, Van Wert, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    36000 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    917 N Lake St, Amherst, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    55 N Chillicothe Rd, Aurora, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6006 Mahoning Ave, Austintown, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1997 Healthway Dr, Avon, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1701 Third Street, Beaver, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    88 Center Rd, Bedford, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    945 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH

  • Reliable Testing Clinic

    546 Sand Ridge Rd, Bowling Green, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5901 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Hts, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    725 North Sandusky Ave, Bucyrus, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1341 Clark St, Cambridge, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4638 Hills And Dales Rd Northwest, Canton, OH

  • Akme Drug Testing- 3rd Party Draw Site

    3644 Louisa Rd, Catlettsburg, KY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8185 East Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13221 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8055 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    869 N. Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7500 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    158 W Main Rd, Conneaut, OH

  • Any Lab Test Now

    3413 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18599 Lake Shore Blvd, Euclid, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3201 Princeton Rd, Fairfield Township, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    890 West Main Street, Geneva, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1125 Yard Ave, Grandview Heights, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4191 Kelnor Dr, Grove City, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4343 All Seasons Dr, Hilliard, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5778 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6150 Oak Tree Rd, Independence, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    401 Devon Pl, Kent, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    921 E Franklin St, Kenton, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1638 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    231 E Main St, Lexington, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    546 North Union St, Loudonville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6270 N Ridge Rd, Madison, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10190 Us Highway 42, Marysville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9313 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5850 Landerbrook Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18660 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    754 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5150 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH

  • Change Inc

    1151 Washington St, Newell, WV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    26127 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    32800 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4335 Alum Creek Dr, Obetz, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1750 W. 4Th St, Ontario, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6305 Powers, Parma, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1010 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4141 N Hampton Dr, Powell, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1450 Davidson Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1100 S A St, Richmond, IN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21629 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4211 State Route 44, Rootstown, OH

  • Doctors Urgent Care

    51342 National Rd E, Saint Clairsville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1098 E State St, Salem, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    199 West Main Street, Shelby, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    34055 Solon Rd, Solon, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1611 S Green Rd, South Euclid, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3825 Fishcreek Rd, Stow, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9318 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5821 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3363 Tremont Rd, Upper Arlington, OH

  • Change Inc

    3136 West St, Weirton, WV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    300 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville, OH

  • Collier Medical Services

    1661 State Route 522, Wheelersburg, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4850 E. Main St, Whitehall, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1150 W Locust Street, Wilmington, OH

  • Change Inc

    200 Luray Dr, Wintersville, OH

Start testing in Ohio

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Ohio

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 140+ Quest lab locations in Ohio.

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