140+ Quest lab locations in Ohio
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 140+ Quest lab locations across Ohio, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Ohio, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Columbus, Akron, Delaware, Ashland, Beachwood, Dublin, Athens, and Mansfield, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Ohio residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 142Quest lab locations in Ohio
Quest Diagnostics
2222 Welcome Place, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
285 E State St, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3430 Ohiohealth Pkwy, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3705 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
500 E Main St, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5100 W/ Broad St, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5193 W Broad St, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
99 N Brice Rd North, Columbus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1 Park West Blvd, Akron, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1260 Independence Ave, Akron, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3800 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH
Quest Diagnostics
605 North Cleveland Massillon Rd, Akron, OH
Quest Diagnostics
2295 W. William St, Delaware, OH
Quest Diagnostics
561 W. Central Ave, Delaware, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, OH
Quest Diagnostics
7853 Pacer Drive, Delaware, OH
Quest Diagnostics
801 Ohiohealth Blvd, Delaware, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1025 Center St, Ashland, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1720 Ohiohealth Way, Ashland, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1941 South Baney Road, Ashland, OH
Quest Diagnostics
633 East Main Street, Ashland, OH
Quest Diagnostics
25501 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3909 Orange Pl, Beachwood, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3999 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH
Quest Diagnostics
250 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5130 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6905 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH
Quest Diagnostics
7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH
Quest Diagnostics
26 Hospital Dr, Athens, OH
O'Blenness Hospital Stats
55 Hospital Dr, Athens, OH
Quest Diagnostics
55 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1033 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH
Quest Diagnostics
335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH
Quest Diagnostics
770 Balgreen Dr, Mansfield, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1069 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH
Quest Diagnostics
130 University Dr, Marion, OH
Quest Diagnostics
26908 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH
Quest Diagnostics
29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH
Quest Diagnostics
960 Clague Rd, Westlake, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3315 North Ridge Rd East, Ashtabula, OH
Prospect Urgent Care
417 W Prospect Rd, Ashtabula, OH
Quest Diagnostics
165 5Th St Se, Barberton, OH
Quest Diagnostics
201 5Th St Ne, Barberton, OH
Quest Diagnostics
10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6700 Steger Dr, Cincinnati, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1434 Circleville Plaza Dr, Circleville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
600 N Pickaway St, Circleville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
462 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Quest Diagnostics
96 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1120 E Broad St, Elyria, OH
Quest Diagnostics
125 E Broad St, Elyria, OH
Quest Diagnostics
504 Havens Corner Rd, Gahanna, OH
Quest Diagnostics
765 N. Hamilton Rd, Gahanna, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3780 Medina Rd., Medina, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4001 Carrick Dr, Medina, OH
Quest Diagnostics
9213 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH
Quest Diagnostics
9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH
Quest Diagnostics
146 Enclave Dr, New Castle, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2004 W State St, New Castle, PA
Quest Diagnostics
145 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH
Quest Diagnostics
60 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
Quest Diagnostics
2451 Edison Blvd, Twinsburg, OH
Quest Diagnostics
8819 Commons Blvd, Twinsburg, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1835 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3838 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1250 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH
Quest Diagnostics
214 Towne Center Blvd, Van Wert, OH
Quest Diagnostics
36000 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH
Quest Diagnostics
917 N Lake St, Amherst, OH
Quest Diagnostics
55 N Chillicothe Rd, Aurora, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6006 Mahoning Ave, Austintown, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1997 Healthway Dr, Avon, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1701 Third Street, Beaver, PA
Quest Diagnostics
88 Center Rd, Bedford, OH
Quest Diagnostics
945 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH
Reliable Testing Clinic
546 Sand Ridge Rd, Bowling Green, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5901 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Hts, OH
Quest Diagnostics
725 North Sandusky Ave, Bucyrus, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1341 Clark St, Cambridge, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4638 Hills And Dales Rd Northwest, Canton, OH
Akme Drug Testing- 3rd Party Draw Site
3644 Louisa Rd, Catlettsburg, KY
Quest Diagnostics
8185 East Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH
Quest Diagnostics
13221 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH
Quest Diagnostics
8055 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland, OH
Quest Diagnostics
869 N. Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH
Quest Diagnostics
11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Quest Diagnostics
7500 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH
Quest Diagnostics
158 W Main Rd, Conneaut, OH
Any Lab Test Now
3413 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY
Quest Diagnostics
18599 Lake Shore Blvd, Euclid, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3201 Princeton Rd, Fairfield Township, OH
Quest Diagnostics
890 West Main Street, Geneva, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1125 Yard Ave, Grandview Heights, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4191 Kelnor Dr, Grove City, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4343 All Seasons Dr, Hilliard, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5778 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6150 Oak Tree Rd, Independence, OH
Quest Diagnostics
401 Devon Pl, Kent, OH
Quest Diagnostics
921 E Franklin St, Kenton, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1638 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH
Quest Diagnostics
231 E Main St, Lexington, OH
Quest Diagnostics
546 North Union St, Loudonville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6270 N Ridge Rd, Madison, OH
Quest Diagnostics
10190 Us Highway 42, Marysville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
9313 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5850 Landerbrook Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
Quest Diagnostics
18660 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH
Quest Diagnostics
754 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5150 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH
Change Inc
1151 Washington St, Newell, WV
Quest Diagnostics
26127 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH
Quest Diagnostics
32800 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4335 Alum Creek Dr, Obetz, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1750 W. 4Th St, Ontario, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6305 Powers, Parma, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1010 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4141 N Hampton Dr, Powell, OH
Quest Diagnostics
6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1450 Davidson Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1100 S A St, Richmond, IN
Quest Diagnostics
21629 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4211 State Route 44, Rootstown, OH
Doctors Urgent Care
51342 National Rd E, Saint Clairsville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1098 E State St, Salem, OH
Quest Diagnostics
199 West Main Street, Shelby, OH
Quest Diagnostics
34055 Solon Rd, Solon, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1611 S Green Rd, South Euclid, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3825 Fishcreek Rd, Stow, OH
Quest Diagnostics
9318 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH
Quest Diagnostics
5821 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3363 Tremont Rd, Upper Arlington, OH
Change Inc
3136 West St, Weirton, WV
Quest Diagnostics
300 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville, OH
Collier Medical Services
1661 State Route 522, Wheelersburg, OH
Quest Diagnostics
4850 E. Main St, Whitehall, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1150 W Locust Street, Wilmington, OH
Change Inc
200 Luray Dr, Wintersville, OH
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 140+ Quest lab locations in Ohio.