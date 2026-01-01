70+ Quest lab locations in Oklahoma
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 70+ Quest lab locations across Oklahoma, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Oklahoma, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Ardmore, Norman, Ada, Chickasha, Fort Smith, and Joplin, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Oklahoma residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 72Quest lab locations in Oklahoma
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
10029 North Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
11101 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
13901 McAuley blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
13921 N Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Mercy
1919 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3330 NW 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3400 Nw Expressway Bldg C, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3435 N W 56th, Oklahoma City, OK
Quest Diagnostics
4200 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
4221 South Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Mercy
5201 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
525 Sw 80Th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
5401 North Portland, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
5915 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK
Mercy
9100 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
9417 North Council Road, Oklahoma City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
9600 North Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK
Mercy
18503 N Portland Ave, Edmond, OK
Mercy
2301 W I 35 Frontage Rd, Edmond, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3325 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
4509 Integris Parkway, Edmond, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
4833 Integris Parkway, Edmond, OK
Mercy Hospital-Ardmore
1011 14Th Ave Nw, Ardmore, OK
Mercy
1020 N Commerce St, Ardmore, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
107 N Commerce St, Ardmore, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3321 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3421 24Th Avenue Nw, Norman, OK
Mercy
950 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK
Mercy Hospital-Ada
430 N Monte Vista Street, Ada, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
701 Better Now Plaza, Ada, OK
Five Oaks Medical Clinic
2200 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK
CareFirst Wellness Associates
2222 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK
Quest Diagnostics
4300 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR
Mercy
6801 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
Mercy
100 Mercy Way, Joplin, MO
Quest Diagnostics
2727 E 32Nd St, Joplin, MO
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1607 Professional Cir, Yukon, OK
Mercy
520 S Mustang Rd, Yukon, OK
Rural Wellness Anadarko Inc.
1002 E CENTRAL BLVD, ANADARKO, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
2008 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1401 W Pawnee St, Cleveland, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
702 Frisco Ave, Clinton, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
4801 S.E. 15Th Street, Del City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3075 Brookwood Ave, Duncan, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1028 Criswell Dr, Durant, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1925 W 3Rd St, Elk City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
620 S Madison St, Enid, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
601 E 13Th St, Grove, OK
Mercy Hospital-Guthrie
200 South Academy Road, Guthrie, OK
Mercy Hospital-Healdton
2462 Hospital Road, Healdton, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1425 E Lincoln Rd, Idabel, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
607 E Main St, Jenks, OK
Mercy Hospital-Kingfisher
1000 Hospital Dr, Kingfisher, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1401 SW Parkridge Blvd Ste C, Lawton, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
4411 W GORE BLVD, LAWTON, OK
Mercy Hospital-Marietta
300 Wanda Street, Marietta, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1500 N Strong Blvd, Mcalester, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
310 2nd Avenue SW, Miami, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
9060 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1401 Sw 34Th Street, Moore, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3316 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1001 E State Highway 152, Mustang, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3366 NW EXPRESSWAY, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
10502 N 110th East Ave, Owasso, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
401 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3954 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee, OK
Quest Diagnostics
401 E Us Highway 82, Sherman, TX
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
819 S Pine St, Stillwater, OK
Mercy Hospital-Tishomingo
1000 S Byrd Street, Tishomingo, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
3725 Legacy, Weatherford, OK
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
1611 Main Street, Woodward, OK
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 70+ Quest lab locations in Oklahoma.