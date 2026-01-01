70+ Quest lab locations in Oklahoma

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Oklahoma, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Ardmore, Norman, Ada, Chickasha, Fort Smith, and Joplin, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Oklahoma residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).