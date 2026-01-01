 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

70+ Quest lab locations in Oklahoma

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 70+ Quest lab locations across Oklahoma, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

Start testing

Function Health vs Empirical Health in Oklahoma

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

View all reviews

70+ Quest lab locations in Oklahoma

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Oklahoma, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Ardmore, Norman, Ada, Chickasha, Fort Smith, and Joplin, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Oklahoma residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 72Quest lab locations in Oklahoma

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    10029 North Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    11101 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    13901 McAuley blvd, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    13921 N Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Mercy

    1919 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3330 NW 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3400 Nw Expressway Bldg C, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3435 N W 56th, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4200 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    4221 South Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Mercy

    5201 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    525 Sw 80Th St, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    5401 North Portland, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    5915 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Mercy

    9100 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    9417 North Council Road, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    9600 North Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK

  • Mercy

    18503 N Portland Ave, Edmond, OK

  • Mercy

    2301 W I 35 Frontage Rd, Edmond, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3325 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    4509 Integris Parkway, Edmond, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    4833 Integris Parkway, Edmond, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Ardmore

    1011 14Th Ave Nw, Ardmore, OK

  • Mercy

    1020 N Commerce St, Ardmore, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    107 N Commerce St, Ardmore, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3321 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3421 24Th Avenue Nw, Norman, OK

  • Mercy

    950 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Ada

    430 N Monte Vista Street, Ada, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    701 Better Now Plaza, Ada, OK

  • Five Oaks Medical Clinic

    2200 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK

  • CareFirst Wellness Associates

    2222 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4300 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

  • Mercy

    6801 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR

  • Mercy

    100 Mercy Way, Joplin, MO

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2727 E 32Nd St, Joplin, MO

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1607 Professional Cir, Yukon, OK

  • Mercy

    520 S Mustang Rd, Yukon, OK

  • Rural Wellness Anadarko Inc.

    1002 E CENTRAL BLVD, ANADARKO, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    2008 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1401 W Pawnee St, Cleveland, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    702 Frisco Ave, Clinton, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    4801 S.E. 15Th Street, Del City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3075 Brookwood Ave, Duncan, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1028 Criswell Dr, Durant, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1925 W 3Rd St, Elk City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    620 S Madison St, Enid, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    601 E 13Th St, Grove, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Guthrie

    200 South Academy Road, Guthrie, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Healdton

    2462 Hospital Road, Healdton, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1425 E Lincoln Rd, Idabel, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    607 E Main St, Jenks, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Kingfisher

    1000 Hospital Dr, Kingfisher, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1401 SW Parkridge Blvd Ste C, Lawton, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    4411 W GORE BLVD, LAWTON, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Marietta

    300 Wanda Street, Marietta, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1500 N Strong Blvd, Mcalester, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    310 2nd Avenue SW, Miami, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    9060 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1401 Sw 34Th Street, Moore, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3316 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1001 E State Highway 152, Mustang, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3366 NW EXPRESSWAY, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    10502 N 110th East Ave, Owasso, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    401 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3954 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee, OK

  • Quest Diagnostics

    401 E Us Highway 82, Sherman, TX

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    819 S Pine St, Stillwater, OK

  • Mercy Hospital-Tishomingo

    1000 S Byrd Street, Tishomingo, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    3725 Legacy, Weatherford, OK

  • Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

    1611 Main Street, Woodward, OK

Start testing in Oklahoma

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Oklahoma

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

Get started Contact us

Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 70+ Quest lab locations in Oklahoma.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone