Quest lab locations across Oregon

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Oregon, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Eugene, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Canyonville, Corvallis, Gresham, and Keizer, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Oregon residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).