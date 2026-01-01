Quest lab locations across Oregon
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Oregon, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Oregon, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Eugene, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Canyonville, Corvallis, Gresham, and Keizer, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Oregon residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 19Quest lab locations in Oregon
Quest Diagnostics
1200 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR
Quest Diagnostics
1755 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR
Quest Diagnostics
217 Division Ave, Eugene, OR
Quest Diagnostics
4010 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
Quest Diagnostics
13485 Nw Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
Quest Diagnostics
2351 Nw Westover Rd, Portland, OR
Quest Diagnostics
3200 Se 164Th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Quest Diagnostics
505 Ne 87Th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Quest Diagnostics
14555 Sw Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
Quest Diagnostics
115 South West Pine Avenue, Canyonville, OR
Quest Diagnostics
590 Ne Circle Blvd, Corvallis, OR
Quest Diagnostics
24076 Se Stark St, Gresham, OR
Quest Diagnostics
4990 River Rd N, Keizer, OR
Quest Diagnostics
1615 Delaware St, Longview, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1003 Medford Ctr, Medford, OR
Quest Diagnostics
4320 Se King Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Quest Diagnostics
2410 Nw Edenbower Blvd, Roseburg, OR
Quest Diagnostics
5660 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR
Quest Diagnostics
3377 Riverbend Dr, Springfield, OR
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Oregon.