 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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Quest lab locations across Oregon

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Oregon, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Oregon

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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Quest lab locations across Oregon

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Oregon, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Eugene, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Canyonville, Corvallis, Gresham, and Keizer, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Oregon residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 19Quest lab locations in Oregon

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1200 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1755 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    217 Division Ave, Eugene, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4010 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13485 Nw Cornell Rd, Portland, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2351 Nw Westover Rd, Portland, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3200 Se 164Th Ave, Vancouver, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    505 Ne 87Th Ave, Vancouver, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14555 Sw Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    115 South West Pine Avenue, Canyonville, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    590 Ne Circle Blvd, Corvallis, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    24076 Se Stark St, Gresham, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4990 River Rd N, Keizer, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1615 Delaware St, Longview, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1003 Medford Ctr, Medford, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4320 Se King Rd, Milwaukie, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2410 Nw Edenbower Blvd, Roseburg, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5660 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3377 Riverbend Dr, Springfield, OR

Start testing in Oregon

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Oregon

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Oregon.

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