Empirical Health

Compare Oura Health Panels, Function Health, and Empirical Health side by side. See how each service stacks up on price, biomarkers, and features.

Oura vs Function vs Empirical Comparison

Empirical offers the most biomarkers at the lowest price — plus wearable integration, doctor consultations, and heart health insights.

Feature Empirical Health Oura Function Health
Price $190/year $99 per test $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 50 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12   Add-on
Folate   Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans    
Wearable integration  
Doctor consultation included Critical results only  
Heart health risk scores    
100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

Get tested at any of 2,200+ locations.

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Oura and Function Health stop at testing. Empirical helps you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

