160+ Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Pennsylvania, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, Monroeville, Reading, Wilmington, and Bethel Park, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Pennsylvania residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).