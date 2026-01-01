160+ Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 160+ Quest lab locations across Pennsylvania, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Pennsylvania, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, Monroeville, Reading, Wilmington, and Bethel Park, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Pennsylvania residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 160Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania
Quest Diagnostics
2219 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2417 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
400 W Allegheny Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4022 Woodhaven Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
525 Jamestown Street, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
5675 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
6656 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
700 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
7528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Jeanes Hospital
7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
803 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
9808 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
120 Lytton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2310 Jane St, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2336 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2727 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4225 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4771 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4815 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Vitalant Clinical Services
501 Martindale St, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
5484 Campbells Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
8856 Covenant Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
969 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1324 E Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
2501 West 12Th Street, Erie, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
350 East Bayfront Parkway, Erie, PA
Associated Clinical Lab
4247 West Ridge Rd, Erie, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
4916 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA
Quest Diagnostics
5158 Peach Street, Erie, PA
Quest Diagnostics
110-122 S 17th Street, Harrisburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2021 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4824 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2644 Mosside Blvd. Rt 48, Monroeville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
3824 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
600 Oxford Dr, Monroeville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1110 Rockland St, Reading, PA
Quest Diagnostics
3050 N 5th Street Hwy, Reading, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4400 Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2700 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE
Quest Diagnostics
4512 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE
Quest Diagnostics
5311 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE
Quest Diagnostics
1300 Oxford Dr, Bethel Park, PA
Quest Diagnostics
5219 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2045 Westgate Dr, Bethlehem, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4333 Easton Ave, Bethlehem, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1235 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
150 E Pennsylvania Ave, Downingtown, PA
ExamOne
1006 West Ninth Ave., King Of Prussia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
491 Allendale Rd, King Of Prussia, PA
Quest Diagnostics
146 Enclave Dr, New Castle, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2004 W State St, New Castle, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1569 Medical Dr, Pottstown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
223 Shoemaker Rd, Pottstown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1907 Lebanon Church Rd, West Mifflin, PA
Quest Diagnostics
275 Clairton Blvd, West Mifflin, PA
Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
30 Oak St, Woodbury, NJ
Quest Diagnostics
730 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ
Quest Diagnostics
1419 Old York Rd, Abington, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1608 W Allen St, Allentown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4490 Mt. Royal Blvd, Allison Park, PA
Station Medical Center-UPMC Altoona
1404 9Th Ave, Altoona, PA
Quest Diagnostics
832 Merchant St, Ambridge, PA
Quest Diagnostics
50 Freeport Rd, Aspinwall, PA
Quest Diagnostics
418 Blue Valley Drive, Bangor, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1701 Third Street, Beaver, PA
Quest Diagnostics
760 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA
Quest Diagnostics
945 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH
Quest Diagnostics
3401 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill, PA
Quest Diagnostics
40 Brookwood Ave, Carlisle, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1061 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1700 Horizon Dr, Chalfont, PA
Quest Diagnostics
966 Norland Ave, Chambersburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1430 US 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ
Clarion Hospital
1 Hospital Dr, Clarion, PA
Quest Diagnostics
158 W Main Rd, Conneaut, OH
Quest Diagnostics
1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd, Coraopolis, PA
Quest Diagnostics
20325 Route 19N, Cranberry Twp, PA
Quest Diagnostics
227 W Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA
Quest Diagnostics
252 W Swamp Rd, Doylestown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
622 Gravel Pike, East Greenville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2808 Dekalb Pike, East Norriton, PA
Quest Diagnostics
408 Lincoln Ave, East Stroudsburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
3601 Nazareth Rd, Easton, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1010 Marketplace Dr, Edinboro, PA
Quest Diagnostics
285 Pa State Rt 288, Ellwood City, PA
Quest Diagnostics
111 E Harrison St, Emmaus, PA
Quest Diagnostics
112 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA
Quest Diagnostics
501 W MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1050 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
5165 Imperial Pkwy, Girard, PA
Quest Diagnostics
90 N Macdade Blvd, Glenolden, PA
Quest Diagnostics
5240 Route 30, Greensburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
11110 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD
Quest Diagnostics
500 Hawk Ridge Road, Hamburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
345 Main St, Harleysville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1305 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
20 N Laurel St, Hazleton, PA
Quest Diagnostics
The Shoppes at Hellertown, Hellertown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4920 York Rd, Holicong, PA
Logan Medical Building -UPMC Altoona
800 S. Logan Blvd, Holidaysburg, PA
Wayne Memorial Hospital
601 Park St, Honesdale, PA
Quest Diagnostics
200 Lakeside Dr, Horsham, PA
Quest Diagnostics
8943 State Route 30, Irwin, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
766 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY
Quest Diagnostics
345 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY
Quest Diagnostics
402 Mcfarlan Rd, Kennett Square, PA
Quest Diagnostics
215 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA
Quest Diagnostics
586 Middletown Blvd, Langhorne, PA
Quest Diagnostics
545 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA
Quest Diagnostics
Rt 422 West, Lebanon, PA
Quest Diagnostics
397 Hyde Park Rd, Leechburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
153 Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1015 Waterdam Plaza Dr, Mc Murray, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
289 North Street, Meadville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
5519 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1167A W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
Quest Diagnostics
642 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA
Quest Diagnostics
4889 William Penn Hwy, Murrysville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
725 E Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1604 Burtner Rd, Natrona Heights, PA
Quest Diagnostics
100 Tarentum Bridge Road, New Kensington, PA
Change Inc
1151 Washington St, Newell, WV
Quest Diagnostics
2118 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
2060 North Pearl Street, North East, PA
Quest Diagnostics
250 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA
Health Park at Hereford
14A Mount Carmel Rd, Parkton, MD
Quest Diagnostics
12240 Frankstown Rd, Penn Hills, PA
Quest Diagnostics
6981 N Park Dr, Pennsauken, NJ
Quest Diagnostics
700 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2221 West Market Street, Pottsville, PA
Punxsutawney Area Hospital
200 Prushok Drive, Punxsutawney, PA
Quest Diagnostics
229 N West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA
Quest Diagnostics
130 Almshouse Rd, Richboro, PA
Quest Diagnostics
Limerick Square, Royersford, PA
Quest Diagnostics
Greenridge Plaza, Scranton, PA
Quest Diagnostics
520 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, PA
Quest Diagnostics
708 Route 113, Souderton, PA
Quest Diagnostics
235 Northland Ctr, State College, PA
Quest Diagnostics
3301 E Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale, PA
Quest Diagnostics
130 W Main St, Trappe, PA
Quest Diagnostics
795 Parkway Ave, Trenton, NJ
Quest Diagnostics
543 E Street Rd, Trevose, PA
Tyler Hospital
5950 Sr 6, Tunkhannock, PA
Quest Diagnostics
130 N Main St, Union City, PA
Quest Diagnostics
404 West Main St, Uniontown, PA
Warren Hospital
2 W Crescent Park, Warren, PA
Quest Diagnostics
634 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA
Quest Diagnostics
360 Washington Rd, Washington, PA
Associated Clinical Laboratories
991 Route 19, Waterford, PA
Quest Diagnostics
626 E Main St, Waynesboro, PA
Change Inc
3136 West St, Weirton, WV
Quest Diagnostics
600 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
Quest Diagnostics
1011 W Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA
Quest Diagnostics
41 Magna Way, Westminster, MD
Quest Diagnostics
2000 Village Run Dr, Wexford, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2001 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA
Quest Diagnostics
220 Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ
Change Inc
200 Luray Dr, Wintersville, OH
Quest Diagnostics
2001 State Hill Rd, Wyomissing, PA
Quest Diagnostics
2159 White St, York, PA
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 160+ Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania.