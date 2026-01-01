 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

160+ Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 160+ Quest lab locations across Pennsylvania, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Pennsylvania

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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160+ Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Pennsylvania, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, Monroeville, Reading, Wilmington, and Bethel Park, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Pennsylvania residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 160Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2219 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2417 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    400 W Allegheny Ave, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4022 Woodhaven Rd, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    525 Jamestown Street, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5675 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6656 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    700 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA

  • Jeanes Hospital

    7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    803 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9808 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    120 Lytton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2310 Jane St, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2336 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2727 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4225 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4771 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4815 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Vitalant Clinical Services

    501 Martindale St, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5484 Campbells Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8856 Covenant Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    969 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1324 E Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    2501 West 12Th Street, Erie, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    350 East Bayfront Parkway, Erie, PA

  • Associated Clinical Lab

    4247 West Ridge Rd, Erie, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    4916 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5158 Peach Street, Erie, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    110-122 S 17th Street, Harrisburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2021 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4824 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2644 Mosside Blvd. Rt 48, Monroeville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3824 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    600 Oxford Dr, Monroeville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1110 Rockland St, Reading, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3050 N 5th Street Hwy, Reading, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4400 Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2700 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4512 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5311 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1300 Oxford Dr, Bethel Park, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5219 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2045 Westgate Dr, Bethlehem, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4333 Easton Ave, Bethlehem, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1235 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    150 E Pennsylvania Ave, Downingtown, PA

  • ExamOne

    1006 West Ninth Ave., King Of Prussia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    491 Allendale Rd, King Of Prussia, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    146 Enclave Dr, New Castle, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2004 W State St, New Castle, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1569 Medical Dr, Pottstown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    223 Shoemaker Rd, Pottstown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1907 Lebanon Church Rd, West Mifflin, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    275 Clairton Blvd, West Mifflin, PA

  • Inspira Medical Center Woodbury

    30 Oak St, Woodbury, NJ

  • Quest Diagnostics

    730 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1419 Old York Rd, Abington, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1608 W Allen St, Allentown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4490 Mt. Royal Blvd, Allison Park, PA

  • Station Medical Center-UPMC Altoona

    1404 9Th Ave, Altoona, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    832 Merchant St, Ambridge, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    50 Freeport Rd, Aspinwall, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    418 Blue Valley Drive, Bangor, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1701 Third Street, Beaver, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    760 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    945 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3401 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    40 Brookwood Ave, Carlisle, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1061 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1700 Horizon Dr, Chalfont, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    966 Norland Ave, Chambersburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1430 US 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ

  • Clarion Hospital

    1 Hospital Dr, Clarion, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    158 W Main Rd, Conneaut, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd, Coraopolis, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    20325 Route 19N, Cranberry Twp, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    227 W Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    252 W Swamp Rd, Doylestown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    622 Gravel Pike, East Greenville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2808 Dekalb Pike, East Norriton, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    408 Lincoln Ave, East Stroudsburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3601 Nazareth Rd, Easton, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1010 Marketplace Dr, Edinboro, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    285 Pa State Rt 288, Ellwood City, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    111 E Harrison St, Emmaus, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    112 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    501 W MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1050 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    5165 Imperial Pkwy, Girard, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    90 N Macdade Blvd, Glenolden, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5240 Route 30, Greensburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11110 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    500 Hawk Ridge Road, Hamburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    345 Main St, Harleysville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1305 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    20 N Laurel St, Hazleton, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    The Shoppes at Hellertown, Hellertown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4920 York Rd, Holicong, PA

  • Logan Medical Building -UPMC Altoona

    800 S. Logan Blvd, Holidaysburg, PA

  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

    601 Park St, Honesdale, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    200 Lakeside Dr, Horsham, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8943 State Route 30, Irwin, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    766 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    345 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY

  • Quest Diagnostics

    402 Mcfarlan Rd, Kennett Square, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    215 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    586 Middletown Blvd, Langhorne, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    545 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    Rt 422 West, Lebanon, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    397 Hyde Park Rd, Leechburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    153 Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1015 Waterdam Plaza Dr, Mc Murray, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    289 North Street, Meadville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5519 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1167A W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    642 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4889 William Penn Hwy, Murrysville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    725 E Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1604 Burtner Rd, Natrona Heights, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 Tarentum Bridge Road, New Kensington, PA

  • Change Inc

    1151 Washington St, Newell, WV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2118 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    2060 North Pearl Street, North East, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    250 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA

  • Health Park at Hereford

    14A Mount Carmel Rd, Parkton, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12240 Frankstown Rd, Penn Hills, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6981 N Park Dr, Pennsauken, NJ

  • Quest Diagnostics

    700 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2221 West Market Street, Pottsville, PA

  • Punxsutawney Area Hospital

    200 Prushok Drive, Punxsutawney, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    229 N West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    130 Almshouse Rd, Richboro, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    Limerick Square, Royersford, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    Greenridge Plaza, Scranton, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    520 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    708 Route 113, Souderton, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    235 Northland Ctr, State College, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3301 E Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    130 W Main St, Trappe, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    795 Parkway Ave, Trenton, NJ

  • Quest Diagnostics

    543 E Street Rd, Trevose, PA

  • Tyler Hospital

    5950 Sr 6, Tunkhannock, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    130 N Main St, Union City, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    404 West Main St, Uniontown, PA

  • Warren Hospital

    2 W Crescent Park, Warren, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    634 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    360 Washington Rd, Washington, PA

  • Associated Clinical Laboratories

    991 Route 19, Waterford, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    626 E Main St, Waynesboro, PA

  • Change Inc

    3136 West St, Weirton, WV

  • Quest Diagnostics

    600 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1011 W Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    41 Magna Way, Westminster, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2000 Village Run Dr, Wexford, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2001 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    220 Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ

  • Change Inc

    200 Luray Dr, Wintersville, OH

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2001 State Hill Rd, Wyomissing, PA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2159 White St, York, PA

Start testing in Pennsylvania

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Pennsylvania

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 160+ Quest lab locations in Pennsylvania.

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