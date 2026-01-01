Quest lab locations across Tennessee

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Tennessee, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Nashville, Blue Ridge, Bolivar, Bristol, Camden, Chattanooga, Clarksville, and Franklin, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Tennessee residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).