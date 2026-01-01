Quest lab locations across Tennessee
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at Quest lab locations across Tennessee, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Tennessee, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Nashville, Blue Ridge, Bolivar, Bristol, Camden, Chattanooga, Clarksville, and Franklin, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Tennessee residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 16Quest lab locations in Tennessee
Quest Diagnostics
1916 Patterson St, Nashville, TN
Quest Diagnostics
4230 Harding Road, Nashville, TN
Prestige Laboratory
51 Overview Drive, Blue Ridge, GA
Bolivar General Hospital
650 Nuckolls Rd, Bolivar, TN
Quest Diagnostics
350 Blountville Hwy, Bristol, TN
Camden General
175 Hospital Dr, Camden, TN
Quest Diagnostics
600 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN
Quest Diagnostics
647 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN
Quest Diagnostics
2001 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN
Quest Diagnostics
2075 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN
Med Ctr Lab Jackson Madison Co Gen Hosp
620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN
Quest Diagnostics
1321 Sunset Dr, Johnson City, TN
Quest Diagnostics
105 W Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN
Quest Diagnostics
9217 Parkwest Blvd., Knoxville, TN
Quest Diagnostics
115 Winwood Dr, Lebanon, TN
Quest Diagnostics
739 President Pl, Smyrna, TN
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. Quest lab locations across Tennessee.