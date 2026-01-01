60+ Quest lab locations in Virginia

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Virginia, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Roanoke, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, Arlington, Christiansburg, Leesburg, and Lexington, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Virginia residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).