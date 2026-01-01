 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

60+ Quest lab locations in Virginia

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 60+ Quest lab locations across Virginia, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

Start testing

Function Health vs Empirical Health in Virginia

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

View all reviews

60+ Quest lab locations in Virginia

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Virginia, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Roanoke, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, Arlington, Christiansburg, Leesburg, and Lexington, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Virginia residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 61Quest lab locations in Virginia

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1060 23Rd St Sw, Roanoke, VA

  • Carilion Clinic

    1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3707 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10721 Main Street, Fairfax, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12200 Fairfax Towne Ctr, Fairfax, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8501 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1011 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA

  • Stafford Primary Care

    413 Chatham Sq Park, Fredericksburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4545 Spotsylvania Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3526 King St, Alexandria, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6162 Fuller Ct, Alexandria, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3833 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    611 S Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    190 Marshall Drive, Christiansburg, VA

  • Carilion Clinic

    2900 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    19415 Deerfield Avenue, Leesburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    521 E. Market St, Leesburg, VA

  • Carilion Clinic Rockbridge

    1 Health Circle, Lexington, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    204 E Washington Street, Lexington, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11740 W Broad St, Richmond, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8921 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial POCT

    180 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    230 S Main St, Rocky Mount, VA

  • Stafford Urgent Care

    422 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    608 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1027 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12731 Marblestone Dr, Woodbridge, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2080 Daniel Stuart Square, Woodbridge, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7617 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21785 Filigree Court, Ashburn, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5000 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD

  • Quest Diagnostics

    350 Blountville Hwy, Bristol, TN

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5727 Burke Centre Pkwy, Burke, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    930 Olympia Dr, Charlottesville, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1108 Main St, Danville, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14370 Lee Highway, Gainesville, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2110 Hartford Rd, Hampton, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1657 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2355 York Crossing Dr, Hayes, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    104 Elden St, Herndon, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    105 W Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN

  • Blue Ridge Scientific Transport

    21556 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8685 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1688 Anderson Rd, Mc Lean, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7489 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1807 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11717 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    885 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6235 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD

  • Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital

    159 Hartley Way, Pearisburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1962 S Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2304 Hunters Woods Plz, Reston, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    240 N Central Ave, Staunton, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling, VA

  • Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

    388 Ben Bolt Ave, Tazewell, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2021 K St Nw, Washington, DC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    240 Mclaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    812 Amherst St, Winchester, VA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    450 W Monroe St, Wytheville, VA

Start testing in Virginia

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Virginia

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

Get started Contact us

Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 60+ Quest lab locations in Virginia.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone