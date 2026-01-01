60+ Quest lab locations in Virginia
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 60+ Quest lab locations across Virginia, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Virginia, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Roanoke, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, Arlington, Christiansburg, Leesburg, and Lexington, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Virginia residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 61Quest lab locations in Virginia
Quest Diagnostics
1060 23Rd St Sw, Roanoke, VA
Carilion Clinic
1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA
Quest Diagnostics
3 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, VA
Quest Diagnostics
3707 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA
Quest Diagnostics
10721 Main Street, Fairfax, VA
Quest Diagnostics
12200 Fairfax Towne Ctr, Fairfax, VA
Quest Diagnostics
8501 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1011 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA
Stafford Primary Care
413 Chatham Sq Park, Fredericksburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
4545 Spotsylvania Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
3526 King St, Alexandria, VA
Quest Diagnostics
6162 Fuller Ct, Alexandria, VA
Quest Diagnostics
3833 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
Quest Diagnostics
611 S Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA
Quest Diagnostics
190 Marshall Drive, Christiansburg, VA
Carilion Clinic
2900 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
19415 Deerfield Avenue, Leesburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
521 E. Market St, Leesburg, VA
Carilion Clinic Rockbridge
1 Health Circle, Lexington, VA
Quest Diagnostics
204 E Washington Street, Lexington, VA
Quest Diagnostics
11740 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Quest Diagnostics
8921 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA
Carilion Franklin Memorial POCT
180 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA
Quest Diagnostics
230 S Main St, Rocky Mount, VA
Stafford Urgent Care
422 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA
Quest Diagnostics
608 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1027 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA
Quest Diagnostics
2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA
Quest Diagnostics
12731 Marblestone Dr, Woodbridge, VA
Quest Diagnostics
2080 Daniel Stuart Square, Woodbridge, VA
Quest Diagnostics
7617 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA
Quest Diagnostics
21785 Filigree Court, Ashburn, VA
Quest Diagnostics
5000 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD
Quest Diagnostics
350 Blountville Hwy, Bristol, TN
Quest Diagnostics
5727 Burke Centre Pkwy, Burke, VA
Quest Diagnostics
930 Olympia Dr, Charlottesville, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1108 Main St, Danville, VA
Quest Diagnostics
14370 Lee Highway, Gainesville, VA
Quest Diagnostics
2110 Hartford Rd, Hampton, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1657 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
2355 York Crossing Dr, Hayes, VA
Quest Diagnostics
104 Elden St, Herndon, VA
Quest Diagnostics
105 W Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN
Blue Ridge Scientific Transport
21556 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
8685 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1688 Anderson Rd, Mc Lean, VA
Quest Diagnostics
7489 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1807 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Quest Diagnostics
11717 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA
Quest Diagnostics
885 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA
Quest Diagnostics
6235 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital
159 Hartley Way, Pearisburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
1962 S Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
2304 Hunters Woods Plz, Reston, VA
Quest Diagnostics
240 N Central Ave, Staunton, VA
Quest Diagnostics
14 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling, VA
Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
388 Ben Bolt Ave, Tazewell, VA
Quest Diagnostics
2021 K St Nw, Washington, DC
Quest Diagnostics
240 Mclaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA
Quest Diagnostics
812 Amherst St, Winchester, VA
Quest Diagnostics
450 W Monroe St, Wytheville, VA
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 60+ Quest lab locations in Virginia.