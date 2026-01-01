 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

20+ Quest lab locations in Washington

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 20+ Quest lab locations across Washington, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Washington

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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20+ Quest lab locations in Washington

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Washington, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Bellingham, Puyallup, Seattle, Vancouver, Bellevue, Bonney Lake, Edmonds, and Federal Way, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Washington residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 29Quest lab locations in Washington

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1100 Larrabee Ave, Bellingham, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3001 Squalicum Pkwy, Ste 12, Bellingham, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3015 Squalicum Pkwy, Ste 130, Bellingham, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4545 Cordata Pkwy, Ste L1, Bellingham, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11019 Canyon Rd E, Ste D, Puyallup, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11102 Sunrise Blvd E, Suite 105, Puyallup, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1101 Madison St, Suite 1210, Seattle, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1423 Nw Market St, Seattle, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3200 Se 164Th Ave, Ste 106, Vancouver, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    505 Ne 87Th Ave, Ste 200, Vancouver, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1310 116Th Ave Ne, Ste R, Bellevue, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21509 State Route 410 E, Ste 2, Bonney Lake, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7315 212Th St Sw, Ste 208, Edmonds, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1414 S 324Th St, Ste 106, Federal Way, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2376 Main St, Ste 2, Ferndale, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1440 Nw Gilman Blvd, Ste M3, Issaquah, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3001 W 10Th Ave, Ste D101, Kennewick, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12519 Ne 85Th St, Kirkland, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5920 100th St SW, Suite 29, Lakewood, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1615 Delaware St, Longview, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8071 Guide Meridian Rd, Lynden, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    315 E College Way, Mount Vernon, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    315 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Ste 103, Olympia, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1412 SW 43rd St, SUITE 101, Renton, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2809 Bickford Ave, Suite 3D, Snohomish, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    601 W 5Th Ave, Ste 306, Spokane, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1901 S Union Ave, Building B Suite 5006A 5Th Floor, Tacoma, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    212 5Th St, Ste 12, Wenatchee, WA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    504 W Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA

Start testing in Washington

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Washington

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 20+ Quest lab locations in Washington.

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