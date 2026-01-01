20+ Quest lab locations in Washington
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 20+ Quest lab locations across Washington, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Washington, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Bellingham, Puyallup, Seattle, Vancouver, Bellevue, Bonney Lake, Edmonds, and Federal Way, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Washington residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 29Quest lab locations in Washington
Quest Diagnostics
1100 Larrabee Ave, Bellingham, WA
Quest Diagnostics
3001 Squalicum Pkwy, Ste 12, Bellingham, WA
Quest Diagnostics
3015 Squalicum Pkwy, Ste 130, Bellingham, WA
Quest Diagnostics
4545 Cordata Pkwy, Ste L1, Bellingham, WA
Quest Diagnostics
11019 Canyon Rd E, Ste D, Puyallup, WA
Quest Diagnostics
11102 Sunrise Blvd E, Suite 105, Puyallup, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1101 Madison St, Suite 1210, Seattle, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1423 Nw Market St, Seattle, WA
Quest Diagnostics
3200 Se 164Th Ave, Ste 106, Vancouver, WA
Quest Diagnostics
505 Ne 87Th Ave, Ste 200, Vancouver, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1310 116Th Ave Ne, Ste R, Bellevue, WA
Quest Diagnostics
21509 State Route 410 E, Ste 2, Bonney Lake, WA
Quest Diagnostics
7315 212Th St Sw, Ste 208, Edmonds, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1414 S 324Th St, Ste 106, Federal Way, WA
Quest Diagnostics
2376 Main St, Ste 2, Ferndale, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1440 Nw Gilman Blvd, Ste M3, Issaquah, WA
Quest Diagnostics
3001 W 10Th Ave, Ste D101, Kennewick, WA
Quest Diagnostics
12519 Ne 85Th St, Kirkland, WA
Quest Diagnostics
5920 100th St SW, Suite 29, Lakewood, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1615 Delaware St, Longview, WA
Quest Diagnostics
8071 Guide Meridian Rd, Lynden, WA
Quest Diagnostics
315 E College Way, Mount Vernon, WA
Quest Diagnostics
315 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Ste 103, Olympia, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1412 SW 43rd St, SUITE 101, Renton, WA
Quest Diagnostics
2809 Bickford Ave, Suite 3D, Snohomish, WA
Quest Diagnostics
601 W 5Th Ave, Ste 306, Spokane, WA
Quest Diagnostics
1901 S Union Ave, Building B Suite 5006A 5Th Floor, Tacoma, WA
Quest Diagnostics
212 5Th St, Ste 12, Wenatchee, WA
Quest Diagnostics
504 W Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 20+ Quest lab locations in Washington.