20+ Quest lab locations in Washington

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Washington, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Bellingham, Puyallup, Seattle, Vancouver, Bellevue, Bonney Lake, Edmonds, and Federal Way, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Washington residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).