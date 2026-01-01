Quest lab locations across Wisconsin

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Wisconsin, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Green Bay, Gurnee, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau, and Wauwatosa, so most Wisconsin residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).