$1,490 of value for $190HSA/FSA eligible
Test 100+ biomarkers that matter for heart health. Get physician-interpreted results, custom nutrition plans, and personalized medical care. All for $190.
1 lab visit
100 biomarkers
2,200+ testing locations
Personalized review from an MD
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Prevent
Your Empirical doctor will work with you to craft a treatment, nutrition, and exercise plan specific to your unique needs - not "one size, fits all."
Medical
Nutrition
Exercise
100+ heart health biomarkers. Interpreted by a physician. Results in days.