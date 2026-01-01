High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) is a marker of inflammation in your body. CRP is produced by the liver in response to inflammation, and the high-sensitivity test can detect even small elevations that may indicate chronic, low-grade inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease risk.

Inflammation plays a key role in the development and progression of atherosclerosis. Even when cholesterol levels appear normal, elevated hs-CRP can indicate increased cardiovascular risk. Studies have shown that hs-CRP adds predictive value beyond traditional risk factors like cholesterol, blood pressure, and smoking status.

The American Heart Association considers hs-CRP levels below 1.0 mg/L as low risk, 1.0-3.0 mg/L as intermediate risk, and above 3.0 mg/L as high risk for cardiovascular disease. Lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and weight management can help reduce inflammation and lower hs-CRP levels.