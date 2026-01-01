Test your Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that functions as a hormone in the body. It plays a critical role in calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Your body produces vitamin D when your skin is exposed to sunlight, but many people don't get enough from sun exposure alone.

Vitamin D deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 1 billion people worldwide. Risk factors include limited sun exposure, darker skin, older age, obesity, and living in northern latitudes. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to increased risk of heart disease, osteoporosis, certain cancers, and weakened immune function.

The vitamin D test measures 25-hydroxyvitamin D, the main circulating form of vitamin D in your blood. Optimal levels are generally considered to be between 30-50 ng/mL. Levels below 20 ng/mL indicate deficiency, while levels between 20-29 ng/mL suggest insufficiency.