Return Policy

1. Consumed Lab Tests

Once a lab test has been consumed or used, it cannot be returned or refunded.

2. Unused Lab Tests

If you have ordered a lab test but have not used it within 30 days of purchase, you may request a refund by emailing us at hello@empirical.health.

3. Incorrect Biomarkers

If your test order does not include the correct biomarkers or there is an error with your order, we will amend the order at no additional cost to ensure you receive the appropriate testing.