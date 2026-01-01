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Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. You can get Vitamin D in three ways: sunlight, diet, and supplements. Recent studies indicate vitamin D can lower heart disease risk by half.
The vitamin D test measures 25-hydroxyvitamin D, usually written 25-OH-D. This is the storage form that builds up in your blood from every source of vitamin D you have, whether it comes from sunlight on your skin, food, or a supplement bottle. The Endocrine Society recommends 25-OH-D as the standard assay because it captures total vitamin D status better than any other measurement.
Your result is a single number that adds together two forms. Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is what your skin produces from sunlight and what you get from fatty fish, egg yolks, and other animal foods. Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) comes from plants, fungi, and most prescription supplements. Most labs report only the total, since both forms count toward your overall status.
A normal result is 30 to 100 ng/mL. Below 20 ng/mL is deficient. Between 20 and 30 ng/mL is insufficient. Most experts recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL, and some target 40 to 50 ng/mL for cardiovascular and bone protection.
Most people with low vitamin D feel fine, which is exactly why testing matters. When symptoms do appear, they tend to be vague: fatigue that does not lift with sleep, bone or muscle aches, weakness in the legs, frequent colds, low mood, and slow wound healing. Hair thinning is sometimes noticed but rarely the only sign.
In children, severe deficiency can cause rickets and stunt growth. In adults, prolonged deficiency contributes to osteoporosis and raises the risk of fractures, which is why orthopedists routinely check vitamin D after a low-trauma break.
About 40 percent of US adults are deficient, and most have no symptoms, so the honest answer is “almost everyone, at least once.” The case is stronger if you live north of San Francisco’s latitude, have darker skin, spend your day indoors, are over 60, or carry a higher BMI. Pregnancy, malabsorption (celiac, Crohn’s, gastric bypass), and a vegan diet also push the odds toward low. A typical pattern is to test once to learn your baseline, then retest seasonally if you are at risk or after starting a supplement to confirm it worked.
The test runs on a standard venous blood draw at one of 2,200+ Quest and Labcorp locations near you. You should fast for 8 to 12 hours before your appointment. Vitamin D itself does not require fasting, but the comprehensive panel includes lipids and glucose, which do. Water, black coffee, and most medications are fine during the fast.
Results come back in a few days, viewable in the Empirical Health app and reviewed by a physician. The test is available to adults 18 and over in all 50 states with no doctor’s visit or referral required, and it is HSA and FSA eligible.
A standalone vitamin D test runs 99 at most direct-to-consumer labs. Empirical’s vitamin D test is 2 per biomarker, with a physician interpreting your results.
If you only want vitamin D and nothing else, a single-marker test from a standalone lab will be cheaper. If you are testing vitamin D because you care about your overall health, the panel is the better value.
Measure
After purchase, drop into one of 2,200 testing sites to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a) and cholesterol to gain insight into your current heart health.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
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Stop by one of 2,200 testing sites today and start your journey to better heart health.