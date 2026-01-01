Heart Health Panel in Sharpsville, IN.

A heart health panel is a comprehensive set of cardiovascular blood tests that measures ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, triglycerides, hs-CRP, and dozens of other biomarkers linked to heart disease risk. Empirical Health’s panel covers 100+ biomarkers in a single lab visit, giving you a detailed picture of your cardiovascular health so you can catch risk factors early and work with a doctor to take action.