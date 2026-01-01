Normal range: 0 – 1 (lower is better)
The De Ritis ratio divides AST by ALT, two liver enzymes released when liver cells are stressed or damaged. The pattern between them, not just their individual levels, hints at what kind of liver issue may be present. In early fatty liver disease, ALT tends to run higher than AST, producing a ratio below 1. As liver damage advances toward fibrosis or cirrhosis, AST rises relative to ALT and the ratio climbs above 1. A ratio above 2 is classically associated with alcohol-related liver injury.
A normal AST/ALT is 0 – 1. Lower is better.
A low ratio (ALT higher than AST) is typical of early non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is driven by insulin resistance, excess weight, and a diet high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. A rising ratio can signal progression toward fibrosis as the liver sustains more damage.
A high ratio (AST higher than ALT) shifts the picture toward alcohol-related liver disease, advanced fibrosis, or cirrhosis. Because AST also comes from muscle, intense exercise or muscle injury can raise it and push the ratio up without reflecting the liver at all.
The ratio is most useful read together with the individual enzyme levels and other markers. Reducing alcohol, losing excess weight, cutting sugar and refined carbs, and exercising regularly all support liver health and improve the underlying enzymes the ratio is built from.
AST/ALT comes in a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55). Empirical's $190 panel adds ALT, AST, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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