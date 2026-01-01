A normal AST/ALT is 0 – 1. Lower is better.

A low ratio (ALT higher than AST) is typical of early non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is driven by insulin resistance, excess weight, and a diet high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. A rising ratio can signal progression toward fibrosis as the liver sustains more damage.

A high ratio (AST higher than ALT) shifts the picture toward alcohol-related liver disease, advanced fibrosis, or cirrhosis. Because AST also comes from muscle, intense exercise or muscle injury can raise it and push the ratio up without reflecting the liver at all.

The ratio is most useful read together with the individual enzyme levels and other markers. Reducing alcohol, losing excess weight, cutting sugar and refined carbs, and exercising regularly all support liver health and improve the underlying enzymes the ratio is built from.