Heart Health Test in Sumter County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sumter County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Sumter County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Sumter County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 5 lab locations in Sumter County
1552 Bella Cruz Drive
The Villages, FL
2157 Everglades Ln
The Villages, FL
2903 Traverse Trl
The Villages, FL
324 Heald Way
The Villages, FL
3465 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sumter County.