 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Sumter County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sumter County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Sumter County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Sumter County

Empirical draws blood in Sumter County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Sumter County
Start testing in Sumter County

More heart testing in Sumter County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Sumter CountyLp(a) test in Sumter CountyLDL test in Sumter CountyHDL test in Sumter CountyTriglycerides test in Sumter Countyhs-CRP test in Sumter County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in FloridaHeart Health Test in Lake CountyHeart Health Test in Marion CountyHeart Health Test in Putnam CountyHeart Health Test in Polk CountyHeart Health Test in Alachua CountyHeart Health Test in Lee CountyHeart Health Test in Jackson CountyHeart Health Test in Baldwin County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Sumter County

Get your heart health test in Sumter County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sumter County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone