 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Franklin County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Franklin County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Franklin County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Franklin County

Empirical draws blood in Franklin County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Franklin County
Start testing in Franklin County

More heart testing in Franklin County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Franklin CountyLp(a) test in Franklin CountyLDL test in Franklin CountyHDL test in Franklin CountyTriglycerides test in Franklin Countyhs-CRP test in Franklin County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Franklin County

Get your heart health test in Franklin County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Franklin County.

Get tested
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