 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Hardin County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hardin County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Hardin County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Hardin County

Empirical draws blood in Hardin County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Hardin County
Start testing in Hardin County

More heart testing in Hardin County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Hardin CountyLp(a) test in Hardin CountyLDL test in Hardin CountyHDL test in Hardin CountyTriglycerides test in Hardin Countyhs-CRP test in Hardin County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Hardin County

Get your heart health test in Hardin County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hardin County.

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